Domestic airlines resume intra-Costa Rica flights
Costa Rican airline SANSA has resumed domestic commercial service, the carrier announced.
“We are excited to fly again with pride through the national skies,” SANSA said via its social media pages. The airline is offering flights from the San José area (SJO) to Liberia, Tamarindo, Quepos, Tambor, Puerto Jiménez, Golfito and Limón.
Costa Rica is preparing to open its borders to tourists from across the world on November 1. As that date approaches, here is the latest news from Costa Rica’s domestic airlines:
Aerobell Airlines
Aerobell Airlines is offering charter and cargo flights from its hub at Tobías Bolaños International Airport in Pavas.
For reservations or questions, contact the airline at +506 4000-2030 or via email at reservaciones@aerobell.com.
Costa Rica Green Airways
Green Airways offers regular commercial service between SJO and Tambor, a small town on the southern tip of the Nicoya Peninsula. Their website also lists flights to Quepos, Puntarenas.
In addition to scheduled service, the airline offers charter flights to any destination in Costa Rica. Contact them on WhatsApp or via their website for booking information.
Skyway
Skyway suspended commercial flights on March 29. However, during the pandemic, the airline has worked with the Costa Rican and Salvadoran governments to offer repatriation flights.
Skyway is still accepting reservations for private, charter and cargo flights. Contact them via their website.
SANSA
SANSA has resumed commercial flights from the San José area (SJO) to Liberia, Tamarindo, Quepos, Tambor, Puerto Jiménez, Golfito and Limón. For timetables and to book tickets, visit the SANSA website.
Flying in Costa Rica can be a beautiful and memorable experience. Check out our picturesque departure from Drake Bay Airport on the Osa Peninsula:
