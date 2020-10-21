Citing value of art, Culture Ministry criticizes budget cuts
The Culture Ministry (MCJ) on Tuesday criticized a budget cut that it says will have “significant impacts” on Costa Rica’s National Theater, museums, libraries and educational programs.
A commission (Comisión de Asuntos Hacendarios) approved a motion which eliminates $7 million from MCJ’s 2021 budget, which corresponds to an 8.6% drop in its expected finances.
In a statement, MCJ said Costa Rica’s “boys and girls, our youth will be affected” by the motion.
“Their access to knowledge, capacity building and innovation are hit,” said Sylvie Durán Salvatierra, Culture Minister.
“Not betting on culture is unfair for many people, it is not very strategic for the entire country and it is critical in the pandemic given the vulnerability of our artists and cultural workers.”
The Culture Ministry manages or contributes to the National Theater, the Melico Salazar Theater, the National Library System and La Libertad Park, among other attractions and programs.
MCJ said it will soon offer more specifics “to the implications and actions that as an institution we will have to face” resulting from the reduced budget.
The 2021 budget cuts come in context of a growing economic crisis resulting, in part, from the coronavirus pandemic. Costa Rica’s fiscal deficit will reach 9.7% of GDP in 2020, according to the Finance Ministry, while unemployment has soared to nearly 25%.
You may be interested
Misinformation threatens response to Covid-19 in the Americas, PAHO alertsAFP - October 21, 2020
The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned Wednesday that misinformation threatens the response to Covid-19 in the American continent, in…
Domestic airlines resume intra-Costa Rica flightsAlejandro Zúñiga - October 21, 2020
Costa Rican airline SANSA has resumed domestic commercial service, the carrier announced. “We are excited to fly again with pride…
Costa Rica’s million-raptor watch siteRobin Kazmier - October 21, 2020
During the months of September, October and November in the skies near Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast, an incredible natural phenomena…