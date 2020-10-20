Decree makes it easier for Costa Rican citizens to avoid 14-day quarantine

Costa Rican citizens returning from abroad can now avoid a 14-day quarantine even if they remained out of the country for less than two weeks.

A Monday, October 19 update to Executive Decree 42513-MGP-S reads as follows:

Optionally, so that the issuance of the sanitary isolation order is not applied, Costa Ricans who come from a country authorized by the Health Ministry, in accordance with article 3 of this Executive Decree, may present the negative result for COVID-19 obtained through the test called PCR-RT, in the terms established by the Health Ministry.

Previously, a Costa Rican who left the country for less than 14 days would invariably be issued a mandatory quarantine upon her return — even if she brought proof of a negative coronavirus test.

The updated decree makes international travel easier for Costa Ricans. A citizen can now, for instance, visit Mexico for a week, obtain a negative PCR test in the days before their return, and avoid the home isolation sanitary order.

“[The decree] makes it clear that this benefit is only for Costa Ricans returning from countries or regions authorized on the date of entry,” said Gustavo Segura, Tourism Minister.

Costa Rica COVID entry requirements for citizens

Costa Rican citizens do not need a negative coronavirus test or a travel medical insurance policy in order to enter Costa Rica. The only requirement for citizens is that they complete the “Health Pass” epidemiological form.

Costa Ricans returning from abroad will be issued a 14-day quarantine unless:

They are returning from an authorized country/state, and

They show proof of a negative PCR coronavirus test from a sample taken within 72 hours of travel

Further questions should be directed to the Costa Rican Embassy or Consulate.