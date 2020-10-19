Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Volaris will resume Costa Rica flights on November 23

October 18, 2020
Volaris Costa Rica

A Volaris Costa Rica Airbus A319 at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José, Costa Rica. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times)

Volaris will resume flights to and from Costa Rica on November 23, the airline announced.

The Mexican airline — which has a subsidiary based in Costa Rica — says “all of our routes to/from Costa Rica” will resume on that date.

Volaris says it will also reactivate its routes to and from Guatemala and El Salvador on November 23.

The low-cost carrier expects to operate five flights daily to Costa Rica, according to La Nación. Volaris will connect the San José area (SJO) to Los Angeles, New York, Washington D.C., Cancún and Mexico City.

Costa Rica has gradually reopened its airports to tourists since August after closing its borders in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of November 1, it will welcome visitors from across the world who meet a series of entry requirements.

Requirements for tourists entering Costa Rica

Tourists wishing to enter Costa Rica via a flight must comply with these requirements:

  • Complete the online “Health Pass” epidemiological form: https://salud.go.cr.
  • Show proof of a negative PCR test for the coronavirus. The sample for the test must have been taken no more than 72 hours before departure.
  • Obtain travel insurance. This can be either a pre-approved Costa Rican policy from INS or Sagicor, or an international policy that covers COVID-19 medical expenses of at least $50,000 and $2,000 for lodging.

Click here for a detailed breakdown of requirements, as detailed by the Costa Rica Tourism Board.

 

Related posts:

  1. Requirements for U.S. tourists to enter Costa Rica (and some thoughts)
  2. American Airlines resumes flights to Costa Rica
  3. Our experience flying from the U.S. to Costa Rica during the pandemic

You may be interested

Aeroméxico resumes flights to Costa Rica
Costa Rica
975 views
Costa Rica
975 views

Aeroméxico resumes flights to Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 19, 2020

Aeroméxico on Sunday resumed commercial flights to Costa Rica. The first flight arrived at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) from…

Sloth Sunday: Helping sloths in need with your support
Sloth Sundays
1910 views
Sloth Sundays
1910 views

Sloth Sunday: Helping sloths in need with your support

Toucan Rescue Ranch Marketing Team - October 18, 2020

International Sloth Day is upon us, and with it comes the biggest sporting event of 2020: The Sloth Ironman Games!…

Booze spiked with methanol kills 20 in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
2735 views
Costa Rica
2735 views

Booze spiked with methanol kills 20 in Costa Rica

AFP - October 18, 2020

Twenty people have died in recent days in Costa Rica after drinking alcohol spiked with methanol, the Health Ministry said…

LATEST NEWS

Aeroméxico resumed flights to Costa Rica on October 18, 2020, following a lengthy hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Costa Rica

Aeroméxico resumes flights to Costa Rica

 - Oct 19, 2020
Aidee the sloth at Toucan Rescue Ranch in Costa Rica.
Sloth Sundays

Sloth Sunday: Helping sloths in need with your support

 - Oct 18, 2020
Guaro Fiesta Blanca, a brand suspected of being tainted with methanol.
Costa Rica

Booze spiked with methanol kills 20 in Costa Rica

 - Oct 18, 2020
News

How To Brew Coffee with a Chorreador: A Step by Step Guide

 - Oct 18, 2020
Approach into San Jose, Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Our experience flying from the U.S. to Costa Rica during the pandemic

 - Oct 17, 2020
News

Watching Humpback Whales in Costa Rica

 - Oct 17, 2020