Volaris will resume Costa Rica flights on November 23

Volaris will resume flights to and from Costa Rica on November 23, the airline announced.

The Mexican airline — which has a subsidiary based in Costa Rica — says “all of our routes to/from Costa Rica” will resume on that date.

Volaris says it will also reactivate its routes to and from Guatemala and El Salvador on November 23.

The low-cost carrier expects to operate five flights daily to Costa Rica, according to La Nación. Volaris will connect the San José area (SJO) to Los Angeles, New York, Washington D.C., Cancún and Mexico City.

Costa Rica has gradually reopened its airports to tourists since August after closing its borders in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of November 1, it will welcome visitors from across the world who meet a series of entry requirements.

Requirements for tourists entering Costa Rica

Tourists wishing to enter Costa Rica via a flight must comply with these requirements:

Complete the online “Health Pass” epidemiological form: https://salud.go.cr.

Show proof of a negative PCR test for the coronavirus. The sample for the test must have been taken no more than 72 hours before departure.

Obtain travel insurance. This can be either a pre-approved Costa Rican policy from INS or Sagicor, or an international policy that covers COVID-19 medical expenses of at least $50,000 and $2,000 for lodging.

Click here for a detailed breakdown of requirements, as detailed by the Costa Rica Tourism Board.