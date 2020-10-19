Costa Rica Coffee Guide
No road blockades reported as of late Monday morning

October 19, 2020
Protesters block Route 27 near Atenas, Costa Rica.

Protesters block Route 27 near Atenas, Costa Rica, on October 4, 2020. (The Tico Times )

The Public Security Ministry (MSP) on Monday reported no known blockades on Costa Rican roads and highways.

At 11:35 a.m. Monday, MSP’s press office indicated that “to this point, there are no blockades.” Authorities did say there is tortuguismo — intentionally slowed traffic — on Route 32 near Limón.

In addition, traffic in downtown San José may be impacted by a march to the Legislative Assembly.

Unions have reportedly announced protests at 13 different spots across Costa Rica, according to Teletica. The Costa Rican TV news station lists the following potential demonstration locations:

  • In Guanacaste province: Limonal, Nicoya, and Santa Cruz.
  • In the province of Limón: Limón (downtown), Guápiles, Bataán and Siquirres.
  • In the Central Pacific: A march from Puntarenas toward Caldera.
  • In the Southern Zone: Buenos Aires de Perez Zeledón and Palmar Sur.
  • In the Northern Zone: Upala and Ciudad Quesada​

Because road blockades can begin with little warning, we recommend using Waze or similar navigation tool when driving.

Protesters are expressing their displeasure about Costa Rica’s deteriorating financial situation, which was worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, Costa Rica has planned to negotiate for a $1.75 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), introduced public-spending cuts, and proposed tax increases.

Facing backlash against a since-withdrawn package of new taxes, the government has sought dialogue with unions and local leaders in order to plan for Costa Rica’s financial future.

