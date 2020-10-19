Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Aeroméxico resumes flights to Costa Rica

October 18, 2020
Aeroméxico resumed flights to Costa Rica on October 18, 2020, following a lengthy hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aeroméxico resumed flights to Costa Rica on October 18, 2020, following a lengthy hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Via ICT.)

Aeroméxico on Sunday resumed commercial flights to Costa Rica.

The first flight arrived at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) from Mexico City moments after midnight carrying more than 100 passengers, the Costa Rica Tourism Board announced.

It marked the return of regular service to Costa Rica for the Mexican flag carrier. Flights will operate Monday, Thursday and Saturday from Mexico City.

“Mexico is the third most important tourist market for Costa Rica, preceded only by the United States and Canada. The return of Aeroméxico revives the hope of economic reactivation for both nations,” said Gustavo Segura, Tourism Minister.

In 2019, nearly 100,000 people from Mexico visited Costa Rica, according to ICT data.

Costa Rica has gradually reopened its airports to tourists since August after closing its borders in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of November 1, it will welcome visitors from across the world who meet a series of entry requirements.

Requirements for tourists entering Costa Rica

Tourists wishing to enter Costa Rica via a flight must comply with these requirements:

  • Complete the online “Health Pass” epidemiological form: https://salud.go.cr.
  • Show proof of a negative PCR test for the coronavirus. The sample for the test must have been taken no more than 72 hours before departure.
  • Obtain travel insurance. This can be either a pre-approved Costa Rican policy from INS or Sagicor, or an international policy that covers COVID-19 medical expenses of at least $50,000 and $2,000 for lodging.

Click here for a detailed breakdown of requirements, as detailed by the Costa Rica Tourism Board.

No related posts.

You may be interested

Sloth Sunday: Helping sloths in need with your support
Sloth Sundays
1909 views
Sloth Sundays
1909 views

Sloth Sunday: Helping sloths in need with your support

Toucan Rescue Ranch Marketing Team - October 18, 2020

International Sloth Day is upon us, and with it comes the biggest sporting event of 2020: The Sloth Ironman Games!…

Booze spiked with methanol kills 20 in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
2735 views
Costa Rica
2735 views

Booze spiked with methanol kills 20 in Costa Rica

AFP - October 18, 2020

Twenty people have died in recent days in Costa Rica after drinking alcohol spiked with methanol, the Health Ministry said…

How To Brew Coffee with a Chorreador: A Step by Step Guide
News
24 views
News
24 views

How To Brew Coffee with a Chorreador: A Step by Step Guide

STEVEN HODEL - October 18, 2020

How do you brew coffee with a Chorreador? The Chorreador is known for its simplicity and ease of use. Its…

LATEST NEWS

Aidee the sloth at Toucan Rescue Ranch in Costa Rica.
Sloth Sundays

Sloth Sunday: Helping sloths in need with your support

 - Oct 18, 2020
Guaro Fiesta Blanca, a brand suspected of being tainted with methanol.
Costa Rica

Booze spiked with methanol kills 20 in Costa Rica

 - Oct 18, 2020
News

How To Brew Coffee with a Chorreador: A Step by Step Guide

 - Oct 18, 2020
Approach into San Jose, Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Our experience flying from the U.S. to Costa Rica during the pandemic

 - Oct 17, 2020
News

Watching Humpback Whales in Costa Rica

 - Oct 17, 2020
Ribbon-cutting ceremony at Liberia International Airport on September 5, 2020.
Costa Rica

United Airlines announces new routes, more flights to Costa Rica

 - Oct 16, 2020