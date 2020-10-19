Aeroméxico resumes flights to Costa Rica

Aeroméxico on Sunday resumed commercial flights to Costa Rica.

The first flight arrived at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) from Mexico City moments after midnight carrying more than 100 passengers, the Costa Rica Tourism Board announced.

It marked the return of regular service to Costa Rica for the Mexican flag carrier. Flights will operate Monday, Thursday and Saturday from Mexico City.

“Mexico is the third most important tourist market for Costa Rica, preceded only by the United States and Canada. The return of Aeroméxico revives the hope of economic reactivation for both nations,” said Gustavo Segura, Tourism Minister.

In 2019, nearly 100,000 people from Mexico visited Costa Rica, according to ICT data.

Costa Rica has gradually reopened its airports to tourists since August after closing its borders in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of November 1, it will welcome visitors from across the world who meet a series of entry requirements.

Requirements for tourists entering Costa Rica

Tourists wishing to enter Costa Rica via a flight must comply with these requirements:

Complete the online “Health Pass” epidemiological form: https://salud.go.cr.

Show proof of a negative PCR test for the coronavirus. The sample for the test must have been taken no more than 72 hours before departure.

Obtain travel insurance. This can be either a pre-approved Costa Rican policy from INS or Sagicor, or an international policy that covers COVID-19 medical expenses of at least $50,000 and $2,000 for lodging.

Click here for a detailed breakdown of requirements, as detailed by the Costa Rica Tourism Board.