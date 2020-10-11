DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Slothy Sunday: Life moves pretty fast. Stop and look around once in a while

October 11, 2020
Pippin, a former Sloth Ironman Games slothlete!

Pippin, a former Sloth Ironman Games slothlete! (Photo by Toucan Rescue Ranch.)

To borrow a line from Ferris Bueller: Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.

Costa Rica is an excellent place to practice patience. Whether you’re waiting in line at the bank, waiting for a road blockade to clear, or waiting for a sloth to finish the one-meter dash at the 5th annual Ironman Games, the concept of time is a little less-defined here.

That said, Costa Rica is a good place to look around once in a while. Let your eyes wander, and you might see sloths, monkeys or toucans in the nearest tree. Stray off the beaten path, and you might find a new favorite restaurant or a hidden waterfall.

It’s the little things that make life so special.

****

via Toucan Rescue Ranch.

Don’t forget to support Toucan Rescue Ranch as it hosts the 5th annual Sloth Ironman Games this month! Click here to learn more.

To help Toucan Rescue Ranch please consider donating.

Toucan Rescue Ranch Logo The Toucan Rescue Ranch specializes in helping wild animals recover so that they can be reintroduced into the wild. For more information or to donate, visit the Toucan Rescue Ranch website.

 

