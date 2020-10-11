Slothy Sunday: Life moves pretty fast. Stop and look around once in a while

To borrow a line from Ferris Bueller: Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.

Costa Rica is an excellent place to practice patience. Whether you’re waiting in line at the bank, waiting for a road blockade to clear, or waiting for a sloth to finish the one-meter dash at the 5th annual Ironman Games, the concept of time is a little less-defined here.

That said, Costa Rica is a good place to look around once in a while. Let your eyes wander, and you might see sloths, monkeys or toucans in the nearest tree. Stray off the beaten path, and you might find a new favorite restaurant or a hidden waterfall.

It’s the little things that make life so special.

****

The Toucan Rescue Ranch specializes in helping wild animals recover so that they can be reintroduced into the wild. For more information or to donate, visit the Toucan Rescue Ranch website.