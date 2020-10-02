Costa Rica Coffee Guide
CNE issues Orange and Yellow Alerts due to heavy rainfall

October 2, 2020
A rainy day in San José, Costa Rica.

A rainy day in San José, Costa Rica. ((Jacob Spetzler / The Tico Times))

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) on Friday established Orange Alerts due to weather that is impacting nearly all of Costa Rica.

The indirect effects of Tropical Storm Gamma have provoked heavy rainfall, particularly in northern Costa Rica, and the CNE issued an Orange Alert for the Nicoya Peninsula and the Northern Zone.

“Municipal emergency committees remain active,” the CNE said. “Caution is requested from the population living in areas prone to floods and landslides.”

The Central Valley, the Central Pacific and the South Pacific are all under Yellow Alerts, while the Caribbean is under a Green Alert:

A Green Alert is meant to be informative, while a Yellow Alert is issued when the risk to a community, region or the country has risen, or when it’s confirmed a phenomenon will have a significant affectation on a population.

An Orange Alert involves local emergency response, which can include small-scale evacuations.

 

CNE recommends that people take appropriate precautions, particularly in areas vulnerable to flooding due to sewer saturation, near rivers and in sectors with a high propensity for landslides. Abide by any official instructions and call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.

Drive carefully, as the weather may cause deterioration in road conditions.

The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) expects rainy conditions to continue throughout the weekend.

“The country will continue to be influenced by various atmospheric systems,” the IMN said. “Given this situation, constant rains are expected on the Pacific slope this Saturday, appearing at dawn in the central and northern sectors of it.

“We recommend increasing caution in sectors vulnerable to landslides and floods at the national level.”

