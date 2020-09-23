Pic of the Day: President Carlos Alvarado addresses UN General Assembly

Costa Rica Coffee Guide
September 23, 2020
Costa Rica at 2020 UN meetings

This UN handout photo shows Carlos Alvarado Quesada President of the Republic of Costa Rica, as he addresses the general debate of the seventy-fifth session of the United Nations General Assembly, on September 22, 2020 at the UN in New York. ( (Photo by Evan SCHNEIDER / UNITED NATIONS / AFP))

This UN handout photo shows Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado as he addresses the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, on September 22, 2020 at the UN in New York.

Due to the pandemic, the UN General Assembly has transitioned into an online conference. As the AP reports, only one diplomat from each of the UN’s 193 member nations is allowed to sit in the General Assembly chamber. 

President Alvarado delivered his address from his office in Casa Presidencial. During his address, the Costa Rican leader called on global cooperation to face the world’s biggest challenges, including COVID-19, migration and climate change.

Read more coverage about the UN meetings in The Tico Times by clicking here, and read President Alvarado’s complete address to the UN here.

