Watch: Niagara Falls shines with colors of Costa Rica flag
Niagara Falls, which borders the United States and Canada, shone in the colors of the Costa Rican flag as part of recent Independence Day festivities.
According to the Foreign Ministry, which shared the video: “Within the framework of the 199th anniversary of Independence, the Embassy of Costa Rica in Canada arranged with the City of Niagara to illuminate the Falls with the colors of our flag.”
The celebratory moment occurred in the evening on Saturday, September 19.
“This illumination was a gesture from a country friend of Costa Rica,” the Foreign Ministry said. Check out the video below:
Costa Rica celebrated 199 years of independence on September 15.
You may be interested
Costa Rica extends tourist visas until March 2021Alejandro Zúñiga - September 22, 2020
Costa Rica's Immigration Administration on Monday published a resolution which, among other items, extends the validity of tourist visas until…
Panama says it will enable ‘abandoned’ hospital for Covid-19AFP - September 22, 2020
The Panamanian government said Monday it will enable an unfinished hospital to care for Covid-19 patients. The hospital's construction, the…
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, September 21Alejandro Zúñiga - September 21, 2020
Costa Rica announced 59 new coronavirus-related deaths since Friday for a total of 745, according to official data released Monday…