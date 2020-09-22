Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Watch: Niagara Falls shines with colors of Costa Rica flag

September 22, 2020

((Photo by Mhsheikholeslami / CC BY-SA))

Niagara Falls, which borders the United States and Canada, shone in the colors of the Costa Rican flag as part of recent Independence Day festivities.

According to the Foreign Ministry, which shared the video: “Within the framework of the 199th anniversary of Independence, the Embassy of Costa Rica in Canada arranged with the City of Niagara to illuminate the Falls with the colors of our flag.”

The celebratory moment occurred in the evening on Saturday, September 19.

“This illumination was a gesture from a country friend of Costa Rica,” the Foreign Ministry said. Check out the video below:

Costa Rica celebrated 199 years of independence on September 15.

