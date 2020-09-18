Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, September 18
Costa Rica announced 20 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 686, according to official data released Friday afternoon by the Health Ministry. This represents the most deaths in a single day since the pandemic began.
Six-hundred and twenty-three people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 245 are in intensive care.
The Health Ministry on Friday announced 1,556 new cases — also a record — for a cumulative total of 62,374. Of these, 1,323 were identified via a lab test.
A total of 23,168 people have been cleared as recovered; the Health Ministry says this number lags behind actual recoveries.
Costa Rica has 38,520 known active cases. The data indicate Costa Rica has 13.45 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people. The country is averaging 13.9 deaths each day in September.
The deaths comprise 228 adults and 458 elderly adults; no children have died of COVID-19 in Costa Rica.
Costa Rica has 359 intensive-care beds and 986 beds for less-complex coronavirus hospitalizations. This means 68% of Costa Rica’s ICU beds are currently occupied.
The below graph shows Costa Rica’s test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive). We’ll update it weekly:
The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.
If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.
