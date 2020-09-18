Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, September 18

September 18, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on Friday, September 18

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on Friday, September 18. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica announced 20 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 686, according to official data released Friday afternoon by the Health Ministry. This represents the most deaths in a single day since the pandemic began.

Six-hundred and twenty-three people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 245 are in intensive care.

The Health Ministry on Friday announced 1,556 new cases — also a record — for a cumulative total of 62,374. Of these, 1,323 were identified via a lab test.

A total of 23,168 people have been cleared as recovered; the Health Ministry says this number lags behind actual recoveries.

Costa Rica has 38,520 known active cases. The data indicate Costa Rica has 13.45 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people. The country is averaging 13.9 deaths each day in September.

The deaths comprise 228 adults and 458 elderly adults; no children have died of COVID-19 in Costa Rica.

Costa Rica has 359 intensive-care beds and 986 beds for less-complex coronavirus hospitalizations. This means 68% of Costa Rica’s ICU beds are currently occupied.

Costa Rica coronavirus cases on Friday, September 18
Costa Rica coronavirus cases on Friday, September 18. Tico Times graph.

The below graph shows Costa Rica’s test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive). We’ll update it weekly: 

Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity on September 14, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity on September 14, 2020. Tico Times graph.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.

