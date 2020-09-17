Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, September 17

Costa Rica announced 17 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 666, according to official data released Thursday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Six-hundred and twenty-seven people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 245 are in intensive care. Both figures represent decreases from Wednesday.

The Health Ministry on Thursday announced 1,302 new cases for a cumulative total of 60,818. Of these, 1,021 were identified via a lab test.

A total of 22,662 people have been cleared as recovered; the Health Ministry says this number lags behind actual recoveries.

Costa Rica has 37,490 known active cases. The data indicate Costa Rica has 13.06 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people. The country is averaging 13.5 deaths each day in September.

Costa Rica has 359 intensive-care beds and 986 beds for less-complex coronavirus hospitalizations. This means 68% of Costa Rica’s ICU beds are currently occupied.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.