Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, September 17

September 17, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on September 17, 2020

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on September 17, 2020. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica announced 17 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 666, according to official data released Thursday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Six-hundred and twenty-seven people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 245 are in intensive care. Both figures represent decreases from Wednesday.

The Health Ministry on Thursday announced 1,302 new cases for a cumulative total of 60,818. Of these, 1,021 were identified via a lab test.

A total of 22,662 people have been cleared as recovered; the Health Ministry says this number lags behind actual recoveries.

Costa Rica has 37,490 known active cases. The data indicate Costa Rica has 13.06 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people. The country is averaging 13.5 deaths each day in September.

Costa Rica has 359 intensive-care beds and 986 beds for less-complex coronavirus hospitalizations. This means 68% of Costa Rica’s ICU beds are currently occupied.

Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity on September 14, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity on September 14, 2020. Tico Times graph.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.

