Pic of the Day: From the oceans to the mountaintop, happy long weekend!

September 14, 2020
A Costa Rica mountain road ib Bijagua overlooking Miravalles Volcano.

A Costa Rica mountain road ib Bijagua overlooking Miravalles Volcano. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times)

Costa Rica’s Independence Day isn’t until tomorrow, but the country is observing the day off today as part of an effort to create more long weekends.

From the oceans to the mountaintops, we hope you’re enjoying the long weekend!

The beach in Tamarindo, Guanacaste.
The beach in Tamarindo, Guanacaste. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times)

 

