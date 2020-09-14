Pic of the Day: From the oceans to the mountaintop, happy long weekend!
Costa Rica’s Independence Day isn’t until tomorrow, but the country is observing the day off today as part of an effort to create more long weekends.
From the oceans to the mountaintops, we hope you’re enjoying the long weekend!
