Popular digital services taxed 13% VAT in Costa Rica as of October 1
Dozens of trans-national digital platforms will be subject to a 13% value-added tax (VAT) in Costa Rica beginning October 1.
Popular platforms such as Netflix, Spotify, Uber and AirBnB will all be taxed when selling services that are consumed in Costa Rica.
Netflix communicated the changes to customers in an email sent this week.
“A value-added tax (VAT) of 13% is scheduled to apply to your Netflix subscription on October 1, 2020. When this change goes into effect, you’ll see the increase in your next billing period as a separate charge on your credit or debit card,” the Netflix email read.
The new tax on online services was initially slated to begin August 1; however, the date was pushed back to October 1 to allow companies time to implement a billing strategy.
The IVA applies to the following platforms, though the list is subject to change:
The cost of the VAT will largely be passed on to the consumer. In an example provided by Casa Presidencial, a $10 monthly Netflix subscription would cost $11.30 beginning in October.
Replacing a general sales tax with a more comprehensive VAT was a primary tenant of the fiscal reform that passed in December 2018 after widespread protests.
While public-sector unions argued the new tax law places undue burden on the lower and middle classes, President Carlos Alvarado and others said fiscal reform was necessary to prevent an economic crisis.
Read the official documentation from the Finance Ministry here.
You may be interested
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, September 4Alejandro Zúñiga - September 4, 2020
Costa Rica announced nine new coronavirus-related deaths for a total of 469, according to official data released Friday afternoon by…
News briefs: ‘Made in Costa Rica’ promotion for U.S. and CanadaThe Tico Times - September 4, 2020
Costa Rica's tourism industry is beginning its long journey toward normality. Starting this month, tourists from select U.S. states —…
Colombia announces $370 mn loan to pandemic-hit airline AviancaAFP - September 4, 2020
Colombia's government announced last week a $370 million loan to the airline Avianca, which has grounded almost its entire fleet…