News briefs: ‘Made in Costa Rica’ promotion for U.S. and Canada

Costa Rica’s tourism industry is beginning its long journey toward normality. Starting this month, tourists from select U.S. states — plus more than 40 countries — are allowed to visit the Central American country.

As Costa Rica again welcomes visitors, here are a couple of things you should know today:

‘Made in Costa Rica’ campaign

The Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) launched an online marketing campaign promoting local artisans to viewers in the United States and Canada.

Titled #MadeInCostaRica (#HechoEnCostaRica), the short videos “highlight a fragment of our many natural, gastronomic, cultural and artistic beauties,” said Rafael Quesada, Head of Advertising at ICT.

The clips are being published and promoted on YouTube coinciding with the recent rules permitting visitors from the U.S. and Canada.

Watch one of the videos below:



Virtual tapir festival

The Tenorio Miravalles Biological Corridor is hosting a virtual Danta Festival, the fourth iteration of the annual event.

The five-day event will feature talks, tours, a concert and more, celebrating the Baird’s tapir, known in Costa Rica as the danta.

The festival will be broadcast from Bijagua de Upala – Río Naranjo de Bagaces. It’s free to the public via Facebook. See below for more information: