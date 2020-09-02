DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

U.S. repatriation flights from Costa Rica in September

September 1, 2020
American Airlines planes stand on the tarmac at Miami International Airport.

American Airlines planes stand on the ramp at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida. (Robyn Beck/AFP)

The United States Embassy in Costa Rica has coordinated with United Airlines and American Airlines to offer repatriation flights from Juan Santamaria Airport (SJO) near San José throughout September.

Below is the alert from the U.S. Embassy:

* * * *

United Airlines will operate three commercial repatriation  flights each week from Juan Santamaria Airport (SJO) to Houston, Texas (IAH).  These flights will take place on Monday, Thursday, and Friday through September 30.  Please visit www.United.com for details on pricing and flight times.

United Airlines will also offer regular commercial flights from Newark Liberty Airport (ERW) to Juan Santamaria Airport (SJO) and Daniel Oduber Quiros Airport in Liberia (LIR) during the month of September.  For a schedule of flight dates, times, and prices please visit www.united.com.  The U.S. Embassy is not involved in the planning of these regular commercial flights.

The U.S. Embassy has also partnered with American Airlines to offer commercial repatriation flights from Juan Santamaria Airport (SJO) to Miami, Florida during September.  These flights will take place on September 10, September 17, September 24, and October 1.  Please visit www.aa.com for details on pricing and flight times.

These commercial repatriation flights are open to public booking but seats are limited.  The U.S. Embassy is not able to assist with arranging onward travel from Houston and Miami.

Policies regarding luggage allowances and seating arrangements will be managed by United Airlines and American Airlines.  Please visit www.united.com and www.aa.com,  for further information regarding availability and connections.  The cost of these flights will be based on the passenger’s final destinations.  These prices are set by United Airlines and American Airlines.

* * * *

People who are currently allowed to enter Costa Rica include:

Anyone who enters Costa Rica must complete an epidemiological form.

Proof of a negative coronavirus test and travel insurance are not required for citizens and residents; however, citizens and residents can avoid having to quarantine by coming from an authorized location and obtaining a negative test result.

Tourists entering Costa Rica do not have to quarantine. However, they must present proof of a negative coronavirus test and purchase travel insurance that covers COVID-19.

Health regulations at IAH and MIA are managed by the airport and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP).

United Airlines and American Airlines require that all passengers wear face coverings while on board; travelers must also wear masks while at Juan Santamaría International Airport.

