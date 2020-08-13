Costa Rica expands list of authorized countries from which it welcomes tourists

Costa Rica has expanded the list of countries from which it allows international visitors, authorities announced Thursday.

The expanded list includes 44 countries and continues to exclude the United States. (Latvia, however, is named twice.) The new list is as follows:

1. Australia

2. Canada

3. Swiss Confederation

4. Vatican State

5. Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

6. Ireland

7. Japan

8. New Zealand

9. Principality of Liechtenstein

10. Principality of Monaco

11. Kingdom Belgium

12. Kingdom of Denmark

13. Kingdom of Spain

14. Kingdom of the Netherlands

15. Kingdom of Norway

16. Kingdom of Sweden

17. Kingdom of Thailand

18. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

19. Czech Republic

20. Cypriot Republic

21. Republic of Austria

22. Republic of Bulgaria

23. Republic of Korea

24. Republic of Croatia

25. Republic of Slovenia

26. Republic of Estonia

27. Republic of Finland

28. Republic of Hungary

29. Republic of Iceland

30. Republic of Latvia

31. Republic of Latvia

32. Republic of Lithuania

33. Republic of Malta

34. Republic of Poland

35. Republic of San Marino

36. Republic of Singapore

37. Slovak Republic

38. Federal Republic of Germany

39. French Republic

40. Hellenic Republic (Greece)

41. Italian Republic

42. Republic of Uruguay

43. People’s Republic of China

44. Portuguese Republic

45. Romania

The new countries on the authorized list are: Australia, New Zealand, Uruguay, Korea, Japan, Singapore, China and Thailand. This list will be reevaluated every two weeks.

Tourists must have remained in one of these authorized countries for at least 14 days before a flight — commercial or charter — to Costa Rica. The land and sea borders remain closed.

“These are steps in the right direction to give a signal to the world that Costa Rica is prepared to receive international visitors, each time from more countries, in a gradual and safe way,” said Gustavo Segura, Tourism Minister.

Costa Rica will continue to enforce its other previously-announced entry requirements, including the necessity for tourists to obtain travel insurance that covers COVID-19 medical expenses and extended lodging in case of quarantine.

The National Insurance Institute is among the companies offering pre-approved policies, but tourists can also choose a qualifying foreign plan.

Other requirements include:

Tourists must show proof of a negative PCR test for the coronavirus. The sample for the test must have been taken no more than 48 hours before the flight to Costa Rica. Anyone entering Costa Rica must complete the online “Health Pass” epidemiological form, available here: https://salud.go.cr. Residents and citizens entering Costa Rica do not need a negative PCR test, but they will be required to self-isolate for 14 days regardless of their country of origin.

Click here for answers to frequently asked questions about the rules for arriving tourists, residents and citizens.