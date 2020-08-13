  • Costa Rica Travel Insurance
  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica expands list of authorized countries from which it welcomes tourists

August 13, 2020
The first Lufthansa flight to Costa Rica since the coronavirus crisis began arrived at SJO on August 5, 2020.

The first Lufthansa flight to Costa Rica since the coronavirus crisis began arrived at SJO on August 5, 2020. (Via DGAC.)

Costa Rica has expanded the list of countries from which it allows international visitors, authorities announced Thursday.

The expanded list includes 44 countries and continues to exclude the United States. (Latvia, however, is named twice.) The new list is as follows:

1. Australia
2. Canada
3. Swiss Confederation
4. Vatican State
5. Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
6. Ireland
7. Japan
8. New Zealand
9. Principality of Liechtenstein
10. Principality of Monaco
11. Kingdom Belgium
12. Kingdom of Denmark
13. Kingdom of Spain
14. Kingdom of the Netherlands
15. Kingdom of Norway
16. Kingdom of Sweden
17. Kingdom of Thailand
18. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
19. Czech Republic
20. Cypriot Republic
21. Republic of Austria
22. Republic of Bulgaria
23. Republic of Korea
24. Republic of Croatia
25. Republic of Slovenia
26. Republic of Estonia
27. Republic of Finland
28. Republic of Hungary
29. Republic of Iceland
30. Republic of Latvia
31. Republic of Latvia
32. Republic of Lithuania
33. Republic of Malta
34. Republic of Poland
35. Republic of San Marino
36. Republic of Singapore
37. Slovak Republic
38. Federal Republic of Germany
39. French Republic
40. Hellenic Republic (Greece)
41. Italian Republic
42. Republic of Uruguay
43. People’s Republic of China
44. Portuguese Republic
45. Romania

The new countries on the authorized list are: Australia, New Zealand, Uruguay, Korea, Japan, Singapore, China and Thailand. This list will be reevaluated every two weeks.

Tourists must have remained in one of these authorized countries for at least 14 days before a flight — commercial or charter — to Costa Rica. The land and sea borders remain closed.

“These are steps in the right direction to give a signal to the world that Costa Rica is prepared to receive international visitors, each time from more countries, in a gradual and safe way,” said Gustavo Segura, Tourism Minister.

Costa Rica will continue to enforce its other previously-announced entry requirements, including the necessity for tourists to obtain travel insurance that covers COVID-19 medical expenses and extended lodging in case of quarantine.

The National Insurance Institute is among the companies offering pre-approved policies, but tourists can also choose a qualifying foreign plan.

Other requirements include:

  1. Tourists must show proof of a negative PCR test for the coronavirus. The sample for the test must have been taken no more than 48 hours before the flight to Costa Rica.
  2. Anyone entering Costa Rica must complete the online “Health Pass” epidemiological form, available here: https://salud.go.cr.
  3. Residents and citizens entering Costa Rica do not need a negative PCR test, but they will be required to self-isolate for 14 days regardless of their country of origin.

Click here for answers to frequently asked questions about the rules for arriving tourists, residents and citizens.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica will announce airport reopening details this week
  2. Global air traffic won’t return to pre-crisis level before 2024: IATA
  3. Costa Rica to ‘review’ insurance policy requirements for tourists
  4. Immigration Administration clarifies new Costa Rica entry policies

You may be interested

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, August 13
Coronavirus
21923 views
Coronavirus
21923 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, August 13

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 13, 2020

Costa Rica announced nine new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 272, according to official data…

Young Latinos vent pandemic fury after lost 2020
Latin America
1284 views
Latin America
1284 views

Young Latinos vent pandemic fury after lost 2020

Michelle DELAROSA / AFP - August 13, 2020

For four young adults across Latin America, 2020 was meant to be a year of freedom and opportunity. Instead, the…

August $75.00 dental cleaning promotion
Dental Tourism
2398 views
Dental Tourism
2398 views

August $75.00 dental cleaning promotion

Milena Chaves / Goodness Dental - August 13, 2020

As Costa Rica government authorities continue to adjust restrictions during the pandemic, many dental clinics remain open to the public…

LATEST NEWS

Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, August 13

 - Aug 13, 2020
Costa Rican Alberto Lizano performs impersonating Mexican late singer Juan Gabriel, at the vehicle repair shop where he now works in San Jose, on July 21, 2020.
Latin America

Young Latinos vent pandemic fury after lost 2020

 - Aug 13, 2020
Goodness Dental is offering discounts on dental care through August 2020.
Dental Tourism

August $75.00 dental cleaning promotion

 - Aug 13, 2020
Nicaraguan Carlos Berrios works during an interview with AFP, at his house in San Jose on July 31, 2020. - Berrios, afraid for being a human rights activist of the LGBTI community, fled Nicaragua and moved to Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Central American LGBTI migrants find refuge in Costa Rica

 - Aug 13, 2020
PSG's Keylor Navas
Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas excellent, but leaves with injury as PSG advances in Champions League

 - Aug 12, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 12, 2020
Coronavirus

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, August 12

 - Aug 12, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, August 13
Coronavirus
21923 views
0 21923

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, August 13

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 13, 2020
2
Costa Rica expands list of authorized countries from which it welcomes tourists
Costa Rica
71 views
0 71

Costa Rica expands list of authorized countries from which it welcomes tourists

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 13, 2020
3
Young Latinos vent pandemic fury after lost 2020
Latin America
1284 views
0 1284

Young Latinos vent pandemic fury after lost 2020

Michelle DELAROSA / AFP - August 13, 2020
4
August $75.00 dental cleaning promotion
Dental Tourism
2398 views
0 2398

August $75.00 dental cleaning promotion

Milena Chaves / Goodness Dental - August 13, 2020
5
Central American LGBTI migrants find refuge in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1065 views
0 1065

Central American LGBTI migrants find refuge in Costa Rica

The Tico Times - August 13, 2020