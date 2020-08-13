Costa Rica expands list of authorized countries from which it welcomes tourists
Costa Rica has expanded the list of countries from which it allows international visitors, authorities announced Thursday.
The expanded list includes 44 countries and continues to exclude the United States. (Latvia, however, is named twice.) The new list is as follows:
1. Australia
2. Canada
3. Swiss Confederation
4. Vatican State
5. Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
6. Ireland
7. Japan
8. New Zealand
9. Principality of Liechtenstein
10. Principality of Monaco
11. Kingdom Belgium
12. Kingdom of Denmark
13. Kingdom of Spain
14. Kingdom of the Netherlands
15. Kingdom of Norway
16. Kingdom of Sweden
17. Kingdom of Thailand
18. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
19. Czech Republic
20. Cypriot Republic
21. Republic of Austria
22. Republic of Bulgaria
23. Republic of Korea
24. Republic of Croatia
25. Republic of Slovenia
26. Republic of Estonia
27. Republic of Finland
28. Republic of Hungary
29. Republic of Iceland
30. Republic of Latvia
31. Republic of Latvia
32. Republic of Lithuania
33. Republic of Malta
34. Republic of Poland
35. Republic of San Marino
36. Republic of Singapore
37. Slovak Republic
38. Federal Republic of Germany
39. French Republic
40. Hellenic Republic (Greece)
41. Italian Republic
42. Republic of Uruguay
43. People’s Republic of China
44. Portuguese Republic
45. Romania
The new countries on the authorized list are: Australia, New Zealand, Uruguay, Korea, Japan, Singapore, China and Thailand. This list will be reevaluated every two weeks.
Tourists must have remained in one of these authorized countries for at least 14 days before a flight — commercial or charter — to Costa Rica. The land and sea borders remain closed.
“These are steps in the right direction to give a signal to the world that Costa Rica is prepared to receive international visitors, each time from more countries, in a gradual and safe way,” said Gustavo Segura, Tourism Minister.
Costa Rica will continue to enforce its other previously-announced entry requirements, including the necessity for tourists to obtain travel insurance that covers COVID-19 medical expenses and extended lodging in case of quarantine.
The National Insurance Institute is among the companies offering pre-approved policies, but tourists can also choose a qualifying foreign plan.
Other requirements include:
- Tourists must show proof of a negative PCR test for the coronavirus. The sample for the test must have been taken no more than 48 hours before the flight to Costa Rica.
- Anyone entering Costa Rica must complete the online “Health Pass” epidemiological form, available here: https://salud.go.cr.
- Residents and citizens entering Costa Rica do not need a negative PCR test, but they will be required to self-isolate for 14 days regardless of their country of origin.
Click here for answers to frequently asked questions about the rules for arriving tourists, residents and citizens.
