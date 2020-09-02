Costa Rica opens slowly for American dental tourism: September dental discounts
As Costa Rica slowly begins to open its borders to North American tourists, the dental tourism industry now sees a glimmer of light at the end of what has been a long and difficult six months of hardship. As of September 1, Costa Rica allows tourists from the following states and territories:
- New York
- New Jersey
- New Hampshire
- Maine
- Vermont
- Connecticut
- Maryland
- Virginia
- District of Columbia
As of September 15, visitors from Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Colorado are also cleared to travel to Costa Rica. Please see this Tico Times article for more details.
Goodness Dental, located in Escazú, is open for business and pleased to offer generous discounts for the month of September. Dental cleanings are priced at only $75 in September. All other dental procedures will receive an additional 10% discount through the month of September.
Below is a listing of some of the most popular procedures with pricing after the 10% discount.
- Teeth Whitening (at clinic): $350
- Composite Fillings: $100
- Root Canal: $360
- Titanium Dental Implant: $850.00
- Veneers (Porcelain or Zirconium) $475
- Dental Crown (over natural tooth): $475
- Dental Crown (over dental implant) $750.00
- Full Acrylic Denture: $675.00
All September appointments will receive the 10% discount. Goodness Dental offers complimentary transportation for all patients and nearly 4,000 square feet of the most advanced dental clinic space in Latin America.
Goodness Dental is an American-owned dental clinic and is ranked as the #1 Dental Clinic in Costa Rica by CostaRicaDentalGuide.com and GCR.org. Patients are encouraged to call one of the clinic’s patient coordinators Toll Free to schedule their September dental care.
Dr. Peter Aborn: 866-218-1036: peter.aborn@goodnessdental.com
Dr. Carlos Fiorito: 866-260-5196: carlos.fiorito@goodnessdental.com
Dr. Karen Yurell: 866-367-6835: karen.yurell@goodnessdental.com
Ana Lucia Morales, CPC: 888-256-1768: ana.morales@goodnessdental.com
Milena Chaves, CPC: 866-406-2744: milena.chaves@goodnessdental.com
As of September 1, U.S. citizens from authorized states wishing to enter Costa Rica must complete a digital epidemiological health pass, obtain a negative PCR-RT coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of their departure from the United States, and purchase travel insurance that covers accommodation in case of quarantine and medical expenses due to COVID-19.
U.S. tourists must also demonstrate, via a valid driver’s license or State ID card, that they live in one of the authorized states. No forms of documentation establishing residency in these select states other than a valid driver’s license or State ID card will be accepted at this time. Accompanying minors are not required to have a driver’s license.
— Patrick Goodness, CEO, Goodness Dental
Goodness Dental is an American-owned dental clinic and is ranked as the #1 Dental Clinic in Costa Rica by CostaRicaDentalGuide.com and GCR.org. Patients interested in learning more about dental tourism in Costa Rica may contact our patient coordinators Toll Free:
- Dr. Peter Aborn: 866-218-1036
- Dr. Carlos Fiorito: 866-260-5196
- Dr. Karen Yurell: 866-367-6835
- Ana Lucia Morales, CPC: 888-256-1768
This story was sponsored by Goodness Dental.
You may be interested
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, September 2Alejandro Zúñiga - September 2, 2020
Costa Rica announced 10 new coronavirus-related deaths for a total of 453, according to official data released Wednesday afternoon by…
Come sail away: Rules for private flights and yachts entering Costa RicaAlejandro Zúñiga - September 2, 2020
September marks the long-awaited return of commercial flights from the United States to Costa Rica, but the new month has…
News briefs: IMF highlights impact of pandemic on Costa Rica tourismAlejandro Zúñiga - September 2, 2020
The coronavirus crisis has transformed life in Costa Rica, which has enacted measures to protect the capacity of its health…