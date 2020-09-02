Costa Rica opens slowly for American dental tourism: September dental discounts

As Costa Rica slowly begins to open its borders to North American tourists, the dental tourism industry now sees a glimmer of light at the end of what has been a long and difficult six months of hardship. As of September 1, Costa Rica allows tourists from the following states and territories:

New York

New Jersey

New Hampshire

Maine

Vermont

Connecticut

Maryland

Virginia

District of Columbia

As of September 15, visitors from Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Colorado are also cleared to travel to Costa Rica. Please see this Tico Times article for more details.

Goodness Dental, located in Escazú, is open for business and pleased to offer generous discounts for the month of September. Dental cleanings are priced at only $75 in September. All other dental procedures will receive an additional 10% discount through the month of September.

Below is a listing of some of the most popular procedures with pricing after the 10% discount.

Teeth Whitening (at clinic): $350

Composite Fillings: $100

Root Canal: $360

Titanium Dental Implant: $850.00

Veneers (Porcelain or Zirconium) $475

Dental Crown (over natural tooth): $475

Dental Crown (over dental implant) $750.00

Full Acrylic Denture: $675.00

All September appointments will receive the 10% discount. Goodness Dental offers complimentary transportation for all patients and nearly 4,000 square feet of the most advanced dental clinic space in Latin America.

Goodness Dental is an American-owned dental clinic and is ranked as the #1 Dental Clinic in Costa Rica by CostaRicaDentalGuide.com and GCR.org. Patients are encouraged to call one of the clinic’s patient coordinators Toll Free to schedule their September dental care.

Dr. Peter Aborn: 866-218-1036: peter.aborn@goodnessdental.com

Dr. Carlos Fiorito: 866-260-5196: carlos.fiorito@goodnessdental.com

Dr. Karen Yurell: 866-367-6835: karen.yurell@goodnessdental.com

Ana Lucia Morales, CPC: 888-256-1768: ana.morales@goodnessdental.com

Milena Chaves, CPC: 866-406-2744: milena.chaves@goodnessdental.com

As of September 1, U.S. citizens from authorized states wishing to enter Costa Rica must complete a digital epidemiological health pass, obtain a negative PCR-RT coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of their departure from the United States, and purchase travel insurance that covers accommodation in case of quarantine and medical expenses due to COVID-19.

U.S. tourists must also demonstrate, via a valid driver’s license or State ID card, that they live in one of the authorized states. No forms of documentation establishing residency in these select states other than a valid driver’s license or State ID card will be accepted at this time. Accompanying minors are not required to have a driver’s license.

— Patrick Goodness, CEO, Goodness Dental

This story was sponsored by Goodness Dental.