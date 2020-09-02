DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica opens slowly for American dental tourism: September dental discounts

September 2, 2020
An airplane at sunset. Photo for illustrative purposes.

Photo for illustrative purposes. ()

As Costa Rica slowly begins to open its borders to North American tourists, the dental tourism industry now sees a glimmer of light at the end of what has been a long and difficult six months of hardship. As of September 1, Costa Rica allows tourists from the following states and territories:

  • New York
  • New Jersey
  • New Hampshire
  • Maine
  • Vermont
  • Connecticut
  • Maryland
  • Virginia
  • District of Columbia

As of September 15, visitors from Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Colorado are also cleared to travel to Costa Rica. Please see this Tico Times article for more details.

Goodness Dental, located in Escazú, is open for business and pleased to offer generous discounts for the month of September. Dental cleanings are priced at only $75 in September. All other dental procedures will receive an additional 10% discount through the month of September.

Below is a listing of some of the most popular procedures with pricing after the 10% discount.

  • Teeth Whitening (at clinic): $350
  • Composite Fillings: $100
  • Root Canal: $360
  • Titanium Dental Implant: $850.00
  • Veneers (Porcelain or Zirconium) $475
  • Dental Crown (over natural tooth): $475
  • Dental Crown (over dental implant) $750.00
  • Full Acrylic Denture: $675.00

All September appointments will receive the 10% discount. Goodness Dental offers complimentary transportation for all patients and nearly 4,000 square feet of the most advanced dental clinic space in Latin America.

Goodness Dental is an American-owned dental clinic and is ranked as the #1 Dental Clinic in Costa Rica by CostaRicaDentalGuide.com and GCR.org.  Patients are encouraged to call one of the clinic’s patient coordinators Toll Free to schedule their September dental care.

Dr. Peter Aborn: 866-218-1036: peter.aborn@goodnessdental.com

Dr. Carlos Fiorito: 866-260-5196: carlos.fiorito@goodnessdental.com

Dr. Karen Yurell: 866-367-6835: karen.yurell@goodnessdental.com

Ana Lucia Morales, CPC: 888-256-1768: ana.morales@goodnessdental.com

Milena Chaves, CPC: 866-406-2744: milena.chaves@goodnessdental.com

As of September 1, U.S. citizens from authorized states wishing to enter Costa Rica must complete a digital epidemiological health pass, obtain a negative PCR-RT coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of their departure from the United States, and purchase travel insurance that covers accommodation in case of quarantine and medical expenses due to COVID-19.

U.S. tourists must also demonstrate, via a valid driver’s license or State ID card, that they live in one of the authorized states.  No forms of documentation establishing residency in these select states other than a valid driver’s license or State ID card will be accepted at this time. Accompanying minors are not required to have a driver’s license.

Patrick Goodness of Goodness Dental— Patrick Goodness, CEO, Goodness Dental

Goodness Dental is an American-owned dental clinic and is ranked as the #1 Dental Clinic in Costa Rica by CostaRicaDentalGuide.com and GCR.org.  Patients interested in learning more about dental tourism in Costa Rica may contact our patient coordinators Toll Free:

  • Dr. Peter Aborn: 866-218-1036
  • Dr. Carlos Fiorito: 866-260-5196
  • Dr. Karen Yurell: 866-367-6835
  • Ana Lucia Morales, CPC: 888-256-1768

This story was sponsored by Goodness Dental.

Related posts:

  1. Is dental care safe in the age of COVID?
  2. Is it worth the trouble to get dental implants in Costa Rica?
  3. Should you go to the dentist during coronavirus?

You may be interested

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, September 2
Costa Rica
5143 views
Costa Rica
5143 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, September 2

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 2, 2020

Costa Rica announced 10 new coronavirus-related deaths for a total of 453, according to official data released Wednesday afternoon by…

Come sail away: Rules for private flights and yachts entering Costa Rica
Costa Rica
5522 views
Costa Rica
5522 views

Come sail away: Rules for private flights and yachts entering Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 2, 2020

September marks the long-awaited return of commercial flights from the United States to Costa Rica, but the new month has…

News briefs: IMF highlights impact of pandemic on Costa Rica tourism
Costa Rica
21238 views
Costa Rica
21238 views

News briefs: IMF highlights impact of pandemic on Costa Rica tourism

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 2, 2020

The coronavirus crisis has transformed life in Costa Rica, which has enacted measures to protect the capacity of its health…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on September 2, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, September 2

 - Sep 02, 2020
Big yacht docked at the marina.
Costa Rica

Come sail away: Rules for private flights and yachts entering Costa Rica

 - Sep 02, 2020
Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR). Liberia, Guanacaste
Costa Rica

News briefs: IMF highlights impact of pandemic on Costa Rica tourism

 - Sep 02, 2020
Brazilian flag
Latin America

Virus plunges Brazil into recession with record 9.7% drop

 - Sep 02, 2020
American Airlines planes stand on the tarmac at Miami International Airport.
Costa Rica

U.S. repatriation flights from Costa Rica in September

 - Sep 02, 2020
Predicted path of Tropical Storm Nana.
Costa Rica

Tropical Storm Nana not expected to make landfall in Costa Rica, but could cause weather disturbances

 - Sep 01, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, September 2
Costa Rica
5143 views
0 5143

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, September 2

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 2, 2020
2
Costa Rica opens slowly for American dental tourism: September dental discounts
Dental Tourism
2403 views
0 2403

Costa Rica opens slowly for American dental tourism: September dental discounts

Patrick Goodness / Goodness Dental - September 2, 2020
3
Come sail away: Rules for private flights and yachts entering Costa Rica
Costa Rica
5522 views
0 5522

Come sail away: Rules for private flights and yachts entering Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 2, 2020
4
News briefs: IMF highlights impact of pandemic on Costa Rica tourism
Costa Rica
21238 views
0 21238

News briefs: IMF highlights impact of pandemic on Costa Rica tourism

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 2, 2020
5
Virus plunges Brazil into recession with record 9.7% drop
Latin America
1318 views
0 1318

Virus plunges Brazil into recession with record 9.7% drop

Jorge SVARTZMAN / AFP - September 2, 2020