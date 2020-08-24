DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Violence picks up in Central America after brief truce due to COVID-19

August 24, 2020
Tegucigalpa, Honduras

View of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, looking north from Plaza España in the Lomas del Guijarro neighborhood. (Photo by Jaetguz / Wikimedia Commons.)

The corpses in bags and under sheets reappeared on the streets of the Honduran capital, marking a spike in violence that affects northern Central America after a truce due to isolation to contain COVID-19 infections.

In a single night, on August 13, synchronized attacks by gangs took place in different parts of Tegucigalpa, leaving five deaths that the authorities attributed to a territory “war.”

Gangs that murder, extort and assault have terrorized the populations of the main cities of the countries of the Northern Triangle of Central America — Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras — for decades, many times with the complicity of the police.

In mid-March, a decline in the operations of criminal gangs began, corresponding to governments ordering confinement to reduce the spread of the pandemic that was then looming in Central America.

Gang attacks

But after a few weeks of decline, crime is rampant again, especially in Guatemala and Honduras, with gang attacks while isolation persists with small measures to reopen the economy.

The change was evident in Honduras with the appearance of bodies in bags and sheets on public roads and the shooting massacres of three or more people.

So far this year, Honduras has registered “24 multiple homicides (in which) more than 80 people have lost their lives,” said Migdonia Ayestas, director of the Observatory on Violence at the National University.

As of August 2019, there were 144 victims of multiple homicides, but Ayestas explained that the figures cannot be compared due to the curfew in force this year.

According to the Honduran police, 2,322 murders were registered as of mid-August 2019, and in the same period of 2020 there were 1,934, in a population of 9.3 million inhabitants.

Guatemala continues to accompany Honduras with high levels of homicides, while El Salvador maintains a substantial reduction, which specialists attribute to actions taken by the government of Nayib Bukele.

Guatemala maintains similar figures to those of Honduras, with 1,909 homicides from January to July 2020, while in 2019 they reached 2,805, among a population of more than 17 million inhabitants.

According to the National Civil Police (PNC) of Guatemala, after July 26, when the curfew hours were reduced and stores reopened, there were several armed attacks by gang members who had stopped operating during the months of confinement.

El Salvador breathes

Contrary to Honduras and Guatemala, El Salvador has not seen a spike in criminal violence.

With 6.6 million inhabitants, El Salvador managed to reduce homicides from 1,729 from January to July 2019 to 692 in the same period of 2020, without perceiving an increase in the opening period.

“El Salvador came off the list of the most violent countries in the world. We have become a benchmark in security matters in the region,” the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Rogelio Rivas, highlighted on Twitter.

On June 1, 2019, Bukele assumed the presidency in a country averaging nine or 10 homicides per day, but at the end of that year the figure fell to 4.7 daily violent deaths.

El Salvador dropped from 52 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2018 to 36 per 100,000 in 2019.

Rivas attributes the loss to the Territorial Control plan promoted by the Salvadoran government.

The plan includes control of prisons, cutting off communication abroad for gang leaders, increasing the operation of the National Civil Police with the support of the army, and combating extortion.

Costa Rica steady

Costa Rica has registered 342 homicides so far in 2020, according to data from the statistics office of the Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ).

The figure is in-line with 2019, when 339 homicides occurred over the same span.

OIJ recorded 560 total homicides in 2019, according to the organization’s leader, Walter Espinoza. That figure was well below the final homicide tally for 2018 (585), which itself marked a reduction from a record-breaking 2017 (603).

Costa Rica has a population of 5.1 million people.

 

Related posts:

  1. Protests erupt at memorial for slain Honduran activist
  2. Honduran environmentalist Berta Cáceres murdered, family says
  3. Four arrested over murder of Honduras activist Berta Cáceres
  4. Environmental leader killed in Honduras

You may be interested

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, August 24
Costa Rica
4974 views
Costa Rica
4974 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, August 24

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 24, 2020

Costa Rica announced seven new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 362, according to official data…

Manuel Antonio National Park now offers online tickets
Costa Rica
1404 views
Costa Rica
1404 views

Manuel Antonio National Park now offers online tickets

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 24, 2020

Purchasing tickets to Costa Rica’s most popular national park is getting easier. The National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) announced…

Costa Rica men’s soccer team returns to training for first time during pandemic
Costa Rica
3177 views
Costa Rica
3177 views

Costa Rica men’s soccer team returns to training for first time during pandemic

The Tico Times - August 24, 2020

The Costa Rica men's soccer team will return to training this week with a view to its September friendly against…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 24, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, August 24

 - Aug 24, 2020
Manuel Antonio National Park
Costa Rica

Manuel Antonio National Park now offers online tickets

 - Aug 24, 2020
National Stadium Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Costa Rica men’s soccer team returns to training for first time during pandemic

 - Aug 24, 2020
Paris Saint-Germain's Costa Rican Keylor Navas dives for a shot by Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on August 23, 2020.
Keylor Navas

Bayern win Champions League as Coman goal defeats Navas, PSG

 - Aug 23, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 23, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Sunday, August 23

 - Aug 23, 2020
Amalur the sloth at Toucan Rescue Ranch in Costa Rica.
Sloth Sundays

Slothy Sunday: Meet Amalur, one of Toucan Rescue Ranch’s youngest sloths

 - Aug 23, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, August 24
Costa Rica
4974 views
0 4974

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, August 24

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 24, 2020
2
Violence picks up in Central America after brief truce due to COVID-19
Crime
2436 views
0 2436

Violence picks up in Central America after brief truce due to COVID-19

Noe LEIVA / AFP - August 24, 2020
3
Manuel Antonio National Park now offers online tickets
Costa Rica
1404 views
0 1404

Manuel Antonio National Park now offers online tickets

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 24, 2020
4
Costa Rica men’s soccer team returns to training for first time during pandemic
Costa Rica
3177 views
0 3177

Costa Rica men’s soccer team returns to training for first time during pandemic

The Tico Times - August 24, 2020
5
Bayern win Champions League as Coman goal defeats Navas, PSG
Keylor Navas
818 views
0 818

Bayern win Champions League as Coman goal defeats Navas, PSG

Andy SCOTT / AFP - August 23, 2020