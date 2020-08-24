DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

At San Lucas Island, Costa Rica creates its 30th national park

August 24, 2020
"Street of Bitterness" at San Lucas Island in Costa Rica.

"Street of Bitterness" at San Lucas Island in Costa Rica. ((Courtesy of Espressivo Theater))

Costa Rica on Monday celebrated the 50th anniversary of its national parks system by creating another national park.

During a ceremony at Casa Presidencial, President Carlos Alvarado signed decree No. 9892, converting San Lucas Island from a protected wildlife area into Costa Rica’s 30th national park.

The island, located in the Gulf of Nicoya, reopened Saturday to visitors as part of the “San Lucas Island Reactivation Route” led by First Lady Claudia Dobles.

“We are certain that San Lucas will be able to continue with the preservation of its cultural and historical heritage, as well as the conservation of its natural heritage,” she said.

As part of the recent renovations, San Lucas Island has new trails and better sanitary services to attend to guests.

Island was once ‘hell on earth’

San Lucas Island was the location of a prison “so infamous it made Alcatraz look like Club Med,” as The Tico Times wrote in a 2016 story. As we explained then:

A 40-minute boat ride from Puntarenas, San Lucas was chosen to be a prison island by the dictator Tomás Guardia in 1873. For over 100 years, the worst of the worst of the country’s criminals (and apparently some innocents too), were banished to this Costa Rican Devil’s Island to endure brutal tortures and inhuman conditions. It finally closed in 1991.

And then this hell on earth, like a well-behaved prisoner, became successfully rehabilitated as a wildlife refuge. For tourists today, it’s a chance to explore both the natural riches of a Costa Rican island and a dark but fascinating history.

You’ll take a stroll down the appropriately named “Street of Bitterness” (Calle de la Amargura) when you first arrive on the island. You’ll see the medium- and maximum-security cells, whose walls are home to countless drawings depicting the pain, hatred and despair of its former tenants.

You can even see the old torture chambers — deep holes or tiny cells where misbehaving prisoners were forced to spend days immersed in rainwater, sewage and lime.

In addition to learning about the island’s not-so-pleasant history as a prison, visitors to San Lucas can spot plenty of wildlife. A 2006 visit from Universidad Nacional (UNA) researchers found dozens of native species, including monkeys, snakes and anteaters.

Related posts:

  1. At Miravalles Volcano, Costa Rica creates its 29th national park
  2. Chirripó National Park closed indefinitely starting this weekend
  3. Starting in 2020, tourists who visit Costa Rica’s national parks will be covered by insurance policy
  4. Rincón de la Vieja Volcano increasing in activity, authorities say

You may be interested

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake rattles Costa Rica on Monday afternoon
Costa Rica
3650 views
Costa Rica
3650 views

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake rattles Costa Rica on Monday afternoon

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 24, 2020

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook Costa Rica on Monday afternoon. According to data from the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of…

Costa Rica celebrates National Parks Day
Environment and Wildlife
5274 views
Environment and Wildlife
5274 views

Costa Rica celebrates National Parks Day

The Tico Times - August 24, 2020

Costa Rica on Monday is celebrating National Parks Day. The holiday, held every Aug. 24 since 1986, commemorates the creation…

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, August 24
Costa Rica
4980 views
Costa Rica
4980 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, August 24

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 24, 2020

Costa Rica announced seven new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 362, according to official data…

LATEST NEWS

OVSICORI image showing a preliminary report of a Costa Rica earthquake on August 24, 2020.
Costa Rica

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake rattles Costa Rica on Monday afternoon

 - Aug 24, 2020
Poas Volcano Costa Rica
Environment and Wildlife

Costa Rica celebrates National Parks Day

 - Aug 24, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 24, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, August 24

 - Aug 24, 2020
Tegucigalpa, Honduras
Crime

Violence picks up in Central America after brief truce due to COVID-19

 - Aug 24, 2020
Manuel Antonio National Park
Costa Rica

Manuel Antonio National Park now offers online tickets

 - Aug 24, 2020
National Stadium Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Costa Rica men’s soccer team returns to training for first time during pandemic

 - Aug 24, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake rattles Costa Rica on Monday afternoon
Costa Rica
3650 views
0 3650

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake rattles Costa Rica on Monday afternoon

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 24, 2020
2
Costa Rica celebrates National Parks Day
Environment and Wildlife
5274 views
0 5274

Costa Rica celebrates National Parks Day

The Tico Times - August 24, 2020
3
At San Lucas Island, Costa Rica creates its 30th national park
Costa Rica
2455 views
0 2455

At San Lucas Island, Costa Rica creates its 30th national park

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 24, 2020
4
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, August 24
Costa Rica
4980 views
0 4980

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, August 24

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 24, 2020
5
Violence picks up in Central America after brief truce due to COVID-19
Crime
2437 views
0 2437

Violence picks up in Central America after brief truce due to COVID-19

Noe LEIVA / AFP - August 24, 2020