DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica to face United States in final match of World Cup qualifying

August 19, 2020
Costa Rica's National Stadium.

Costa Rica's National Stadium in November 2018. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times)

The United States learned Wednesday the path it must take in continental qualifying to return to the FIFA Men’s World Cup after missing out on a 2018 trip to Russia.

A 14-match round-robin qualifying slate for the Qatar 2022 World Cup was unveiled by the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) including five automatic finalists and three play-in nations.

The first qualifying window for the final “Octagonal” series in June 2021 will see the USMNT visiting an opponent to be determined, while their final match will be in March 2022 at Costa Rica.

The top-three finishers in the eight-team final CONCACAF group will qualify for Qatar 2022. The fourth-place team will play a home-and-away series with a team from another region to decide another berth.

“We have been developing this group for more than a year to get ready for World Cup qualifying, and now we know the path ahead,” US men’s coach Gregg Berhalter said.

“This campaign presents some unique challenges, so the message is to be prepared for the unexpected and control what we can control. One thing is certain: This group of players is hungry for the challenge.”

The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out international matches in March and June, and that forced changes to the usual North American format for qualifying.

Five top-rated sides from July’s FIFA rankings — the USA, Costa Rica, Honduras, Jamaica and Mexico — automatically advanced into the final round, and three other spots settled in two preliminary qualifying rounds from October 2020 to March 2021.

Highlight matches for the United States will include meetings with arch-rival Mexico on home soil in October 2021 and at Mexico in January 2022.

The United States could open at Trinidad and Tobago in their first qualifying match if the Soca Warriors advance from early qualifying.

It was Trinidad and Tobago that beat the visiting USMNT 2-1 on October 10, 2017 in the final qualifying match to keep the United States from reaching the Russia 2018 World Cup, missing out for the first time since 1986.

Costa Rica gets favorable draw

La Sele will open its World Cup qualifying campaign on the road against a to-be-determined opponent — likely Panama, Curaçao or Guatemala — before hosting Mexico and Jamaica. It will end June 2021 at Honduras.

Every month has at least one home fixture, highlighted by June (vs. Mexico), October (Honduras) and March 2022 (the United States).

“We have the opportunity to play home matches in every window,” said manager Rónald González. “In any case, it is our duty to be prepared to face all rivals in any circumstance.” 

Here is the full schedule for Costa Rica:

Costa Rica will play 14 matches in 2021 and 2022 as it seeks a spot in the 2022 Men's World Cup.
Costa Rica will play 14 matches in 2021 and 2022 as it seeks a spot in the 2022 Men's World Cup. Via FEDEFUTBOL.

 

Related posts:

  1. The Octagon: New World Cup qualifying format affecting United States, Costa Rica
  2. Costa Rica seeks to adapt to new World Cup qualifying format
  3. Costa Rica to face Mexico at Estadio Azteca in September
  4. Soccer shorts: New World Cup qualifier format likely, U20 World Cup in Costa Rica rescheduled

You may be interested

Requirements for U.S. tourists to enter Costa Rica (and some thoughts)
Costa Rica
344 views
Costa Rica
344 views

Requirements for U.S. tourists to enter Costa Rica (and some thoughts)

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 19, 2020

Costa Rica will welcome tourists from select U.S. states starting in September, the Tourism Board announced Wednesday. Residents of the…

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, August 19
Costa Rica
4896 views
Costa Rica
4896 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, August 19

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 19, 2020

Costa Rica announced seven new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 321, according to official data…

Costa Rica to allow U.S. tourists starting in September
Costa Rica
377 views
Costa Rica
377 views

Costa Rica to allow U.S. tourists starting in September

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 19, 2020

Costa Rica will welcome tourists from the United States starting in September, Tourism Minister Gustavo Segura announced Wednesday. U.S. tourists…

LATEST NEWS

American Airlines planes stand on the tarmac at Miami International Airport.
Costa Rica

Requirements for U.S. tourists to enter Costa Rica (and some thoughts)

 - Aug 19, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 19, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, August 19

 - Aug 19, 2020
Airplanes at SJO in Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Costa Rica to allow U.S. tourists starting in September

 - Aug 19, 2020
The Great Seal of the United States.
Costa Rica

United, Spirit and American Airlines offering U.S. repatriation flights from Costa Rica

 - Aug 19, 2020
President Carlos Alvarado and Daniel Salas
Business

Costa Ricans more worried about unemployment than coronavirus, poll finds

 - Aug 19, 2020
COVID-19 coronavirus
Latin America

Americas suffer ‘mental health crisis’ due to pandemic, which is rebounding in Europe and Asia

 - Aug 19, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Costa Rica to face United States in final match of World Cup qualifying
Costa Rica
3104 views
0 3104

Costa Rica to face United States in final match of World Cup qualifying

AFP and The Tico Times - August 20, 2020
2
Requirements for U.S. tourists to enter Costa Rica (and some thoughts)
Costa Rica
344 views
0 344

Requirements for U.S. tourists to enter Costa Rica (and some thoughts)

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 19, 2020
3
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, August 19
Costa Rica
4896 views
0 4896

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, August 19

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 19, 2020
4
Costa Rica to allow U.S. tourists starting in September
Costa Rica
377 views
0 377

Costa Rica to allow U.S. tourists starting in September

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 19, 2020
5
United, Spirit and American Airlines offering U.S. repatriation flights from Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1071 views
0 1071

United, Spirit and American Airlines offering U.S. repatriation flights from Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 19, 2020