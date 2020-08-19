DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

U.S. and 16 other countries refuse to postpone elections for IDB president

August 19, 2020
Costa Rican President Laura Chinchilla

Costa Rican President Laura Chinchilla addresses lawmakers and dignitaries at the Legislative Assembly in San José, on May 1, 2014, during her last major speech before leaving office on May 8. Chinchilla spoke for almost three hours about the achievements of her administration. ( Alberto Font/The Tico Times)

The United States and 16 countries on Tuesday refused to postpone the election of the next president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), in a boost to Washington’s candidate, an adviser to President Donald Trump who has generated resistance in the region.

“Our peoples need solutions that cannot be postponed,” said the 17 countries, in a statement released by the Colombian Foreign Ministry.

The text was signed by the Bahamas, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, the United States, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Paraguay, the Dominican Republic, Suriname, and Venezuela, which at the IDB is represented by a delegate of the parliamentary head and opposition leader, Juan Guaidó.

“The election of the president of the IDB is of the utmost importance for our region. … We urge all member countries to comply, in due time and form, with the resolutions already approved,” the signatories said.

As the IDB’s executive board decided in July, the successor of Colombian Luis Alberto Moreno must be voted on in a virtual meeting from September 12-13. Initially, the election was to be in March at the IDB’s annual assembly in Barranquilla, Colombia, but it was rescheduled for March 2021 due to the pandemic.

The Trump administration announced in June the nomination of Mauricio Claver-Carone, a Cuban-born lawyer in charge of Latin American affairs on Trump’s National Security Council and known for his hard-line stances toward Castro’s Cuba and Venezuela’s. Nicolás Maduro.

The IDB, the main source of financing for the development of Latin America and the Caribbean, was born in 1959 within the Organization of American States (OAS) and has had only four presidents: the Chilean Felipe Herrera (1960-1970), the Mexican Antonio Ortiz Mena (1970-1988), the Uruguayan Enrique Iglesias (1988-2005), and Moreno.

With Claver-Carone’s application, the tacit agreement between the countries that the IDB belongs to Latin America seemed to be broken.

Costa Rica, Argentina and Mexico support postponement

Argentina, which wants to ensure that this tradition is maintained, insisted last week to postpone the elections until March, arguing that the pandemic prevents a face-to-face election as would be appropriate.

Costa Rica, Chile and Mexico also spoke out in favor of postponing it, as did the head of European Union (EU) diplomacy, Josep Borrell, who recommended it to the European IDB member countries.

Faced with the Argentine offensive, Claver-Carone accused the government of Alberto Fernández of seeking to “obstruct” the vote, in statements considered “aggressive” by Chile.

Argentina nominated Gustavo Beliz, Secretary for Strategic Affairs of the Presidency, while Costa Rica promotes the candidacy of former President Laura Chinchilla.

The IDB president is elected by the Board of Governors, the institution’s highest authority, which brings together its 48 member countries. Each country appoints a governor, whose voting power is directly linked to the capital he or she subscribes.

For the election to take place, a majority of the total governors must participate, including a majority of regional governors, representing a voting power of at least 75%.

The United States, the largest shareholder of IDB, owns 30% of the voting power. The other 16 countries that on Tuesday rejected postponing the election add another 23.9%.

On the other hand, Argentina, Mexico, Chile and Costa Rica reach a total of just over 22%.

Other IDB members with a significant percentage of voting power are Canada, with 4.0%, and Japan, with 5.0%. Among Europeans, the main shareholders with Italy (1.966%), Spain (1.964%), Germany (1.896%) and France (1.896%).

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica supports postponing election for new IDB president
  2. Latin American Presidents, IMF and IDB discuss how to deal with the effects of pandemic
  3. Costa Rica meets with IMF to discuss financing options to face crisis
  4. Costa Rica temporarily withdraws 10 law projects to streamline IMF loan

You may be interested

Americas suffer ‘mental health crisis’ due to pandemic, which is rebounding in Europe and Asia
Latin America
1263 views
Latin America
1263 views

Americas suffer ‘mental health crisis’ due to pandemic, which is rebounding in Europe and Asia

Beatriz LECUMBERRI and AFP offices - August 19, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing an unprecedented mental health crisis in the American continent, PAHO warned Tuesday, while the infections…

PSG see off Leipzig to reach first ever Champions League final
Keylor Navas
788 views
Keylor Navas
788 views

PSG see off Leipzig to reach first ever Champions League final

Andy SCOTT / AFP - August 18, 2020

Paris Saint-Germain are through to the final of the Champions League for the first time after goals by Marquinhos, Angel…

Authorities received 3,128 calls over weekend reporting people violating measures
Costa Rica
4871 views
Costa Rica
4871 views

Authorities received 3,128 calls over weekend reporting people violating measures

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 18, 2020

Costa Rican authorities received 3,128 phone calls between Friday and Sunday as people reported others who were violating coronavirus measures,…

LATEST NEWS

COVID-19 coronavirus
Latin America

Americas suffer ‘mental health crisis’ due to pandemic, which is rebounding in Europe and Asia

 - Aug 19, 2020
PSG players celebrate their UEFA Champions League victory over RB Leipzig on August 18, 2020.
Keylor Navas

PSG see off Leipzig to reach first ever Champions League final

 - Aug 18, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 18, 2020
Costa Rica

Authorities received 3,128 calls over weekend reporting people violating measures

 - Aug 18, 2020
An assortment of Costa Rican colones.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica temporarily withdraws 10 law projects to streamline IMF loan

 - Aug 18, 2020
Departing El Salvador on Avianca
Travel & Tourism

El Salvador will resume international flights on September 19

 - Aug 18, 2020
Orosi Valley
Costa Rica

News briefs: Costa Rica continues to be country of choice for Swiss visitors

 - Aug 18, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Americas suffer ‘mental health crisis’ due to pandemic, which is rebounding in Europe and Asia
Latin America
1263 views
0 1263

Americas suffer ‘mental health crisis’ due to pandemic, which is rebounding in Europe and Asia

Beatriz LECUMBERRI and AFP offices - August 19, 2020
2
U.S. and 16 other countries refuse to postpone elections for IDB president
Financial crisis
4012 views
0 4012

U.S. and 16 other countries refuse to postpone elections for IDB president

Alina DIESTE / AFP - August 19, 2020
3
PSG see off Leipzig to reach first ever Champions League final
Keylor Navas
788 views
0 788

PSG see off Leipzig to reach first ever Champions League final

Andy SCOTT / AFP - August 18, 2020
4
Authorities received 3,128 calls over weekend reporting people violating measures
Costa Rica
4871 views
0 4871

Authorities received 3,128 calls over weekend reporting people violating measures

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 18, 2020
5
Costa Rica temporarily withdraws 10 law projects to streamline IMF loan
Costa Rica
622 views
0 622

Costa Rica temporarily withdraws 10 law projects to streamline IMF loan

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 18, 2020