DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Ricans more worried about unemployment than coronavirus, poll finds

August 19, 2020
President Carlos Alvarado and Daniel Salas

President Carlos Alvarado provides updates on the coronavirus crisis in Costa Rica on April 1, 2020. (Photo by Julieth Méndez / Casa Presidencial. )

Five months after the first coronavirus case was confirmed in the country, Costa Ricans are more concerned about unemployment than the pandemic, according to polling from the Center for Research and Political Studies (CIEP).

Of the 877 Costa Rican adults surveyed, 27.95% ranked unemployment as their biggest concern, followed by the coronavirus (25%), and the economy and cost of living (19%).

“Unemployment has remained constant in the concerns of Costa Ricans since August 2013, and since March 2019 it has been the greatest concern with the sole exception of April, when — with the health crisis beginning — the coronavirus ranked first,” CIEP said.

The poll was conducted between August 3-11 and has a margin of error of 3 points.

Unemployment in Costa Rica reached 24% in the April-June quarter, the highest on record, as the country continues to suffer the economic effects of the pandemic.

But 53% of the people CIEP surveyed said they had lost their job, “evidence of the affectation among Costa Rican families after five months of health crisis.”

50% disapproval of President Alvarado

CIEP’s previous sociopolitical opinion survey, conducted in April, found “a historic rebound in the positive evaluations of the president and the government.” But that sentiment didn’t last long.

The August data indicate 26% of the population evaluates President Carlos Alvarado positively, while 50% disapprove.

“Since April, the president has been asked for more economic reactivation measures, the aftermath of the case of the Presidential Data Analysis Unit (UPAD) has followed and more recently, his last vacation has been publicly questioned,” CIEP’s report reads.

Similarly, confidence in the government’s actions in the face of the coronavirus crisis has dropped from 75% in April to 46% in August.

However, a majority of Costa Ricans (69%) still evaluate positively the health measures implemented by the government.

Support for democracy remains high

CIEP found citizen support for democracy remains high, at 65 points out of a possible 100, “a value higher than the average of the last 16 years and above the pre-pandemic values.”

“Support is generalized among the different sectors of the population and does not originate exclusively in some social groups,” CIEP said.

However, the research body indicated that deteriorating confidence in the government could increase the risk for Costa Rica’s democracy.

Related posts:

  1. Unemployment in Costa Rica reaches 15.7%, the highest in its history
  2. Unemployment in Costa Rica reaches 20.1%, the highest in its history, in midst of pandemic
  3. Unemployment in Costa Rica reaches 24%, the highest in its history
  4. Unemployment in Costa Rica was rising even before coronavirus crisis

You may be interested

United, Spirit and American Airlines offering U.S. repatriation flights from Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1047 views
Costa Rica
1047 views

United, Spirit and American Airlines offering U.S. repatriation flights from Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 19, 2020

The United States Embassy in Costa Rica has coordinated with United Airlines, Spirit Airlines and American Airlines to offer repatriation…

Americas suffer ‘mental health crisis’ due to pandemic, which is rebounding in Europe and Asia
Latin America
1266 views
Latin America
1266 views

Americas suffer ‘mental health crisis’ due to pandemic, which is rebounding in Europe and Asia

Beatriz LECUMBERRI and AFP offices - August 19, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing an unprecedented mental health crisis in the American continent, PAHO warned Tuesday, while the infections…

U.S. and 16 other countries refuse to postpone elections for IDB president
Financial crisis
4014 views
Financial crisis
4014 views

U.S. and 16 other countries refuse to postpone elections for IDB president

Alina DIESTE / AFP - August 19, 2020

The United States and 16 countries on Tuesday refused to postpone the election of the next president of the Inter-American…

LATEST NEWS

The Great Seal of the United States.
Costa Rica

United, Spirit and American Airlines offering U.S. repatriation flights from Costa Rica

 - Aug 19, 2020
COVID-19 coronavirus
Latin America

Americas suffer ‘mental health crisis’ due to pandemic, which is rebounding in Europe and Asia

 - Aug 19, 2020
Costa Rican President Laura Chinchilla
Financial crisis

U.S. and 16 other countries refuse to postpone elections for IDB president

 - Aug 19, 2020
PSG players celebrate their UEFA Champions League victory over RB Leipzig on August 18, 2020.
Keylor Navas

PSG see off Leipzig to reach first ever Champions League final

 - Aug 18, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 18, 2020
Costa Rica

Authorities received 3,128 calls over weekend reporting people violating measures

 - Aug 18, 2020
An assortment of Costa Rican colones.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica temporarily withdraws 10 law projects to streamline IMF loan

 - Aug 18, 2020

Hot Posts

1
United, Spirit and American Airlines offering U.S. repatriation flights from Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1047 views
0 1047

United, Spirit and American Airlines offering U.S. repatriation flights from Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 19, 2020
2
Costa Ricans more worried about unemployment than coronavirus, poll finds
Business
3164 views
0 3164

Costa Ricans more worried about unemployment than coronavirus, poll finds

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 19, 2020
3
Americas suffer ‘mental health crisis’ due to pandemic, which is rebounding in Europe and Asia
Latin America
1266 views
0 1266

Americas suffer ‘mental health crisis’ due to pandemic, which is rebounding in Europe and Asia

Beatriz LECUMBERRI and AFP offices - August 19, 2020
4
U.S. and 16 other countries refuse to postpone elections for IDB president
Financial crisis
4014 views
0 4014

U.S. and 16 other countries refuse to postpone elections for IDB president

Alina DIESTE / AFP - August 19, 2020
5
PSG see off Leipzig to reach first ever Champions League final
Keylor Navas
790 views
0 790

PSG see off Leipzig to reach first ever Champions League final

Andy SCOTT / AFP - August 18, 2020