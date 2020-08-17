PSG’s Navas out of Champions League semi-final against Leipzig
Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas has been ruled out their Champions League semi-final with Leipzig, the French side said on Sunday.
Costa Rica’s Navas left the field in the dramatic last-eight win over Atalanta with a muscular issue and will miss Tuesday’s meeting against the German outfit.
“Keylor Navas is continuing treatment and physio on his right-thigh lesion,” the club said. “He’s expected to return progressively to the pitch from Thursday. He’s not available for Tuesday’s semi-final.”
Spain’s Sergio Rico, who has played just nine games this season, is set to start in Lisbon after having replaced three-time Champions League winner Navas against the Italians.
Midfielder Idrissa Gueye is a doubt for the club’s first top-tier semi-final since 1995 but Marco Veratti, Thiago Silva and Layvin Kurzawa took part in training despite suffering various problems.
Ander Herrera, Leandro Paredes and Marquinhos are coach Thomas Tuchel’s options to take the Senegal international’s place.
You may be interested
Costa Rica’s closed phase continues this week. Here’s what’s openAlejandro Zúñiga - August 17, 2020
The "Closed Phase" continues this week, affecting driving and businesses in Orange Alert areas. These restrictions last through Friday, August…
Details: Decree lifts entry bans for Costa Rica residentsAlejandro Zúñiga - August 16, 2020
The official government newspaper, La Gaceta, has published a decree officially lifting Costa Rica's entry bans for permanent and temporary…
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Sunday, August 16Alejandro Zúñiga - August 16, 2020
Costa Rica announced three new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 294, according to official data…