PSG’s Navas out of Champions League semi-final against Leipzig

August 16, 2020
Paris Saint-Germain's Costa Rican Keylor Navas (L) and Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar shake hands during a penalty shoot during the French League Cup final football match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Olympique Lyonnais at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on July 31, 2020.

Paris Saint-Germain's Costa Rican Keylor Navas (L) and Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar shake hands during a penalty shoot during the French League Cup final football match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Olympique Lyonnais at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on July 31, 2020. ( (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP))

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas has been ruled out their Champions League semi-final with Leipzig, the French side said on Sunday.

Costa Rica’s Navas left the field in the dramatic last-eight win over Atalanta with a muscular issue and will miss Tuesday’s meeting against the German outfit.

“Keylor Navas is continuing treatment and physio on his right-thigh lesion,” the club said. “He’s expected to return progressively to the pitch from Thursday. He’s not available for Tuesday’s semi-final.”

Spain’s Sergio Rico, who has played just nine games this season, is set to start in Lisbon after having replaced three-time Champions League winner Navas against the Italians.

Midfielder Idrissa Gueye is a doubt for the club’s first top-tier semi-final since 1995 but Marco Veratti, Thiago Silva and Layvin Kurzawa took part in training despite suffering various problems.

Ander Herrera, Leandro Paredes and Marquinhos are coach Thomas Tuchel’s options to take the Senegal international’s place.

