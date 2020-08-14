  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Costa Rica Travel Insurance
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica entry rules ‘incredibly conflicting,’ law office says

August 14, 2020
Tourists received welcome gifts after disembarking the flight from Spain.

Tourists received welcome gifts after disembarking a flight from Spain. The flight represented the return of international flights to Costa Rica in context of the coronavirus. ((Via ICT.))

Since Costa Rica declared a State of Emergency due to the coronavirus in mid-March, the country has continued adjusting measures, reopening parts of the economy with an eye on healthcare resources.

Those restrictions have at times been quite confusing — ask anyone who has tried to plan a long drive between different-colored alert zones. But the current border rules, which allow for arriving flights from some countries, are both “incredibly conflicting” and lack legal certainty, a law office says.

Outlier Legal, which specializes in immigration and residency, says it is challenging how Costa Rican authorities are handling arriving and returning residents.

“We have sent a series of clarifications to Immigration and the Ministry of Health, challenging some decisions,” wrote Irene Brenes in a post shared on their website. “Including a request for an explanation as to why the principles of publicity, legal certainty and proper application of the law appeared to have been forgotten these past few days.”

Among the most pressing clarifications is understanding whether Costa Rica residents can enter via a flight from anywhere, or just from one of the 44 countries authorized for tourism.

Outlier Legal is also trying to confirm if exceptions still apply for the immediate family of citizens and why the Immigration Administration continues issuing re-entry bans to residents who leave Costa Rica.

“These have been challenging and busy months,” Brenes said.

One rule isn’t uncertain: Anyone trying to enter Costa Rica on a tourist visa must present proof of a negative PCR-RT coronavirus test from a sample taken within 48 hours of the flight to Costa Rica.

That requirement became exceedingly clear to a group of Canadians who were held at Juan Santamaría International Airport after arriving on a charter flight before receiving their test results.

“Some Canadians had to wait for their entry to the country while they obtained the result of the COVID test, since they did not carry it,” the Immigration Administration told The Tico Times in a statement.

“It is important to mention that the COVID test is an essential requirement for entering Costa Rica.”

Related posts:

  1. Details: Official decree maintains Costa Rica border restrictions through August 1
  2. Health Ministry forecasts long path for return to international tourism
  3. No international tourism until citizen safety can be guaranteed, Health Ministry says
  4. Costa Rica reopening for tourists from EU, UK and Canada

You may be interested

Group of 28 countries seeks support for democratic transition in Venezuela
Latin America
897 views
Latin America
897 views

Group of 28 countries seeks support for democratic transition in Venezuela

AFP - August 14, 2020

A group of 28 countries, including the United States, various members of the Lima Group, the International Contact Group, the…

Pic of the Day: Spectacular coastlines in Guanacaste, Costa Rica
Pic of the Day
1005 views
Pic of the Day
1005 views

Pic of the Day: Spectacular coastlines in Guanacaste, Costa Rica

The Tico Times - August 14, 2020

Bordered on two sides by water, it's no surprise Costa Rica has many spectacular beaches. Some of the best are…

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, August 13
Coronavirus
21936 views
Coronavirus
21936 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, August 13

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 13, 2020

Costa Rica announced nine new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 272, according to official data…

LATEST NEWS

Juan Guaido speaks in Venezuela
Latin America

Group of 28 countries seeks support for democratic transition in Venezuela

 - Aug 14, 2020
Overlooking Las Catalinas and Potrero, Guanacaste
Pic of the Day

Pic of the Day: Spectacular coastlines in Guanacaste, Costa Rica

 - Aug 14, 2020
Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, August 13

 - Aug 13, 2020
The first Lufthansa flight to Costa Rica since the coronavirus crisis began arrived at SJO on August 5, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica expands list of authorized countries from which it welcomes tourists

 - Aug 13, 2020
Costa Rican Alberto Lizano performs impersonating Mexican late singer Juan Gabriel, at the vehicle repair shop where he now works in San Jose, on July 21, 2020.
Latin America

Young Latinos vent pandemic fury after lost 2020

 - Aug 13, 2020
Goodness Dental is offering discounts on dental care through August 2020.
Dental Tourism

August $75.00 dental cleaning promotion

 - Aug 13, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Group of 28 countries seeks support for democratic transition in Venezuela
Latin America
897 views
0 897

Group of 28 countries seeks support for democratic transition in Venezuela

AFP - August 14, 2020
2
Costa Rica entry rules ‘incredibly conflicting,’ law office says
Costa Rica
20812 views
0 20812

Costa Rica entry rules ‘incredibly conflicting,’ law office says

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 14, 2020
3
Pic of the Day: Spectacular coastlines in Guanacaste, Costa Rica
Pic of the Day
1005 views
0 1005

Pic of the Day: Spectacular coastlines in Guanacaste, Costa Rica

The Tico Times - August 14, 2020
4
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, August 13
Coronavirus
21936 views
0 21936

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, August 13

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 13, 2020
5
Costa Rica expands list of authorized countries from which it welcomes tourists
Costa Rica
84 views
0 84

Costa Rica expands list of authorized countries from which it welcomes tourists

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 13, 2020