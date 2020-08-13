  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Costa Rica Travel Insurance
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Young Latinos vent pandemic fury after lost 2020

August 13, 2020
Costa Rican Alberto Lizano performs impersonating Mexican late singer Juan Gabriel, at the vehicle repair shop where he now works in San Jose, on July 21, 2020.

Costa Rican Alberto Lizano performs impersonating Mexican late singer Juan Gabriel, at the vehicle repair shop where he now works in San Jose, on July 21, 2020. ((Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP))

For four young adults across Latin America, 2020 was meant to be a year of freedom and opportunity. Instead, the coronavirus pandemic brought confinement and frustration.

Classes went online and friendships faded, coming-of-age rituals were canceled and first loves were cut short.

Their only hope? That it may all soon be over.

Sofia, 19, Chile, pirouette expert

This year was supposed to be key for promising ballet dancer Sofia Shaw.

Originally from Chillan in central Chile, Shaw was able to move to the capital Santiago to pursue her dream thanks to her own perseverance and the support of her mother, who works as an in-house maid.

Shaw made it into Santiago’s municipal ballet school in 2019.

With her father not around, both mother and daughter were dedicated to Shaw’s dance ambitions.

“For this year, 2020, I am going to give it my all. I am going to really improve and it’s going to go well for me,” the 19-year-old told herself before the pandemic struck.

But in March, as the start of classes approached, her life came to a standstill.

“They said quarantine would only last two weeks. I was hopeful,” she said.

But online classes are just not the same for the dancer, who has even installed a barre at which to practice in her small apartment.

“Sometimes I lift my legs and bang into the wall. But at least I can do the basics.”

In Chile, the COVID-19 outbreak not only disrupted lives across the country, but it also cut short the social protests that had rocked the country since October 2019.

Shaw was in her first year of ballet school when she found herself surrounded by tear gas, rubber bullets and anti-riot tanks.

“I am so angry! I came to Santiago with the idea of becoming a professional ballet dancer, and all these situations happen in the country.”

Jazmin, 17, Argentina, graduation without classes

Jazmin Islas is struggling to cope as her last year of high school in La Plata, Argentina was totally transformed.

“I had so many expectations. I thought this year was going to be non-stop fun,” she said.

In Latin America, pre-university rituals start on the first day of the last year of high school.

When the special moment arrived for Islas, she and her classmates wore face paint, lit flares and danced to the rhythm of a samba-style “batucada.”

Little did they know that the following day, the rituals would cease.

“We thought it would be a short break. No one ever imagined this,” she lamented.

Islas chatted with friends by video calls, only to see the interactions dry up over time.

“Every day we do the same thing, so we don’t have much to say,” she said.

The blow of seeing the traditional graduation trip to snow-topped Bariloche — a town in the southern Patagonia region — possibly canceled was hard to take.

The pink and blue jumpers Islas and her friends had picked out — which were meant to be the focus of numerous selfies — are now being worn to keep warm at home during the southern hemisphere winter.

The future medical student wonders if the last ritual of the year — the goodbye dinner scheduled for December 9 — will even go ahead.

“I have lost all hope,” Islas said.

Felipe, 19, Uruguay, university student on pause

Felipe Paz began his economy and communications course at Uruguay’s oldest public university in Montevideo on a Tuesday.

By Friday, evening classes were canceled. Uruguay had just declared a health emergency.

It was a Friday 13 that Paz would never forget.

“For all of us, it’s a year we aren’t going to get a second chance at, we aren’t going to experience that first year of university,” he said.

However, unlike worse-hit neighboring countries such as Brazil and Argentina, Uruguay — a rural country with four times as many cows as humans — never imposed a lockdown, which meant Paz was still able to visit his girlfriend Victoria.

But with social distancing measures and online classes, Paz admits friendships have changed.

“Something so striking and unprecedented changes our vision, our way of seeing people. Now I appreciate one friend much more, and others are less important than I thought they were,” he said.

Francisco, 20, Argentina, love under lockdown

Francisco Avalos only managed to celebrate one month with his new girlfriend Guadalupe before lockdown was imposed in Buenos Aires.

He recounts how she baked him biscuits and wrote: “One month and counting. I love you.”

By the next monthly milestone, they were stuck at home.

There were no more celebrations for the couple, who live 40 kilometers (25 miles) apart.

By the fourth month, Avalos felt he had to find a new way to say “I am still here.”

So he started ordering food to be delivered to Guadalupe: breakfast, tortas (similar to pancakes), burgers and once, even a dozen donuts.

Now taking the pandemic in their stride, the couple plan video calls a couple of times a week.

“It’s a way of getting around the lockdown,” said Avalos. “At the beginning we would talk a lot about how bad we felt, but now we are trying to avoid that and make the best of it.”

Looking to the future, Avalos says: “The first thing I want to do when I get out is to spend an afternoon together, go to the park and drink (traditional Argentinian beverage) mate, from dawn to dusk.”

Related posts:

  1. Surge in Latin America as global coronavirus toll passes 400,000
  2. Latin America exceeds 2 million coronavirus cases as Brazil approaches 50,000 deaths
  3. $4 trillion fund holders tell Brazil to halt deforestation
  4. The US exceeds 2.5 million cases as the pandemic worsens in Latin America

You may be interested

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, August 13
Coronavirus
21923 views
Coronavirus
21923 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, August 13

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 13, 2020

Costa Rica announced nine new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 272, according to official data…

Costa Rica expands list of authorized countries from which it welcomes tourists
Costa Rica
70 views
Costa Rica
70 views

Costa Rica expands list of authorized countries from which it welcomes tourists

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 13, 2020

Costa Rica has expanded the list of countries from which it allows international visitors, authorities announced Thursday. The expanded list…

August $75.00 dental cleaning promotion
Dental Tourism
2398 views
Dental Tourism
2398 views

August $75.00 dental cleaning promotion

Milena Chaves / Goodness Dental - August 13, 2020

As Costa Rica government authorities continue to adjust restrictions during the pandemic, many dental clinics remain open to the public…

LATEST NEWS

Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, August 13

 - Aug 13, 2020
The first Lufthansa flight to Costa Rica since the coronavirus crisis began arrived at SJO on August 5, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica expands list of authorized countries from which it welcomes tourists

 - Aug 13, 2020
Goodness Dental is offering discounts on dental care through August 2020.
Dental Tourism

August $75.00 dental cleaning promotion

 - Aug 13, 2020
Nicaraguan Carlos Berrios works during an interview with AFP, at his house in San Jose on July 31, 2020. - Berrios, afraid for being a human rights activist of the LGBTI community, fled Nicaragua and moved to Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Central American LGBTI migrants find refuge in Costa Rica

 - Aug 13, 2020
PSG's Keylor Navas
Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas excellent, but leaves with injury as PSG advances in Champions League

 - Aug 12, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 12, 2020
Coronavirus

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, August 12

 - Aug 12, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, August 13
Coronavirus
21923 views
0 21923

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, August 13

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 13, 2020
2
Costa Rica expands list of authorized countries from which it welcomes tourists
Costa Rica
70 views
0 70

Costa Rica expands list of authorized countries from which it welcomes tourists

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 13, 2020
3
Young Latinos vent pandemic fury after lost 2020
Latin America
1284 views
0 1284

Young Latinos vent pandemic fury after lost 2020

Michelle DELAROSA / AFP - August 13, 2020
4
August $75.00 dental cleaning promotion
Dental Tourism
2398 views
0 2398

August $75.00 dental cleaning promotion

Milena Chaves / Goodness Dental - August 13, 2020
5
Central American LGBTI migrants find refuge in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1065 views
0 1065

Central American LGBTI migrants find refuge in Costa Rica

The Tico Times - August 13, 2020