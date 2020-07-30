Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, July 30

Costa Rica announced seven new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 140, according to official data released Thursday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Three-hundred and fifty-two people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 80 in intensive care, both new highs.

The Health Ministry has confirmed 17,290 cumulative known coronavirus cases. This represents 490 new cases compared to Wednesday.

Two-hundred and thirty more people have been classified by health authorities as recovered.

Costa Rica has 12,870 known active cases and 4,280 recoveries.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 2.74 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Most hospitalized patients have at least one risk factor, with hypertension, diabetes, obesity and smoking being the most common.

The recent spike in cases corresponds with both an increase in testing and with a higher test-positivity rate, as shown in the below graph.

Starting July 25, Costa Rica considers some patients as confirmed cases without requiring a positive test. This only applies if a person living with someone who has tested positive begins exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

The Health Ministry’s definitions also qualify certain patients as recovered based on time rather than a negative test.

The Greater Metropolitan Area is the country’s current epicenter. Much of Costa Rica is under an Orange Alert; click here for details regarding current business and driving restrictions. Click here for details regarding business and driving restrictions for August.

Costa Rica has processed 84,815 tests as of Wednesday.

The below graphic will update automatically when the Health Ministry releases detailed information on the number of tests processed and the location of new cases later this afternoon.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.