San Jose Airport Achieves Top 5 Global Ranking in Passenger Experience

Juan Santamaría International Airport in San Jose, Costa Rica’s main gateway managed by AERIS, has earned the prestigious Level 5 Customer Experience certification from Airports Council International (ACI), placing it among the world’s best airports for passenger satisfaction.

This certification makes AIJS the second airport in Latin America and the Caribbean, and only the fifth globally, to reach the highest level of recognition for passenger experience maturity. The award highlights the airport’s success in embedding a traveler-focused culture across all operations and stakeholders.

Achieving Level 5 reflects a comprehensive approach that goes beyond passenger satisfaction to include employee engagement and well-being. More than 600 airport employees received training in service quality and emotional intelligence, while AERIS implemented an employee experience program and established a Customer Experience Committee with airlines, businesses, and public institutions. Passengers and operators also contributed through co-creation workshops to enhance service offerings.

Recent technological upgrades at the airport include the installation of CT scanners at security checkpoints, improvement of check-in lines, and new charging stations for travelers’ devices. Reporting from 2025 shows overall passenger satisfaction at 4.49 out of 5, underscoring steady progress in service quality.

AERIS is currently advancing a $390 million master plan to modernize AIJS infrastructure, including terminal expansions and a new remote platform, aimed at further elevating passenger experience standards. Looking ahead, the airport plans to roll out biometric electronic immigration gates to speed up processing times, starting with national travelers, and to pursue additional certifications such as ACI Sunflowers for sustainability and Accessibility accreditation.

This milestone positions Juan Santamaría International Airport as a leading regional benchmark and one of the top five airports worldwide in customer experience, reinforcing its role in connecting travelers with the best of Costa Rica.