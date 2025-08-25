Former Costa Rican President Miguel Ángel Rodríguez Faces Trial

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, who served as Costa Rica’s president from 1998 to 2002, returned to court on today, to face charges in the so-called “Reinsurance Case” involving allegations of corruption linked to contracts signed by the National Insurance Institute (INS) in 2001.

The case centers on alleged payments totaling approximately $2.1 million made by UK-based reinsurance companies—PWS, Guy Carpenter, and Willis Re—to government officials purportedly to secure INS contracts. Alongside Rodríguez, six other defendants stand accused of peculado, or the misappropriation of public funds, in this high-profile case now entering its 24th year.

The investigation began over two decades ago but has faced numerous procedural delays, appeals, and judicial challenges. While a dismissal in favor of Rodríguez was granted in 2014, that decision was later overturned on appeal, and the case was referred to trial starting in 2023, with proceedings now underway in the Tribunal Penal de Hacienda y de la Función Pública in Goicoechea.

Recent court sessions have experienced delays, including a contentious request to recuse presiding judge Mercedes Muñoz Campos due to claims of potential bias. The judge rejected the motion, stating there was no conflict of interest or prejudgment. Some defendants faced separation from proceedings due to health reasons, including psychological incapacity and medical conditions.

Rodríguez’s defense team, led by lawyer Cristian Arguedas, has been vocal in condemning the prolonged nature of the case and what they describe as multiple violations of due process and the constitutional right to prompt and full justice. “After more than 20 years, this process has resulted in gross violations of procedural guarantees,” said Arguedas, emphasizing their intent to prove Rodríguez’s innocence and seek full acquittal of all charges.

The case remains emblematic of our country’s ongoing struggle with corruption allegations at the highest levels of government. Past reports have implicated additional complexities, including allegations of payments linked to Rodríguez’s personal credit obligations, accentuating the public interest and scrutiny surrounding the legal process.