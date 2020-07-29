DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Understanding Costa Rica’s new coronavirus measures

July 29, 2020
This is how we feel when trying to understand Costa Rica's new coronavirus measures.

This is how we feel when trying to understand Costa Rica's new coronavirus measures. ()

We’re really confused, you guys.

This post is satire. We’re doing our best to summarize the announcements in a legible format. It will be published soon. Please don’t yell at us.

UPDATE: We explained the August restrictions/measures as clearly as we could. Our real story is linked here.

Costa Rica announces coronavirus restrictions for August

 

Related posts:

  1. Costa Ricans react to FIFA scandal like every other scandal: with memes
  2. Costa Rica wins prestigious award for road quality
  3. Native animals return to Costa Rica as coronavirus forces humans indoors
  4. Startled researchers discover Costa Rica is, in fact, an island

You may be interested

Costa Rica announces coronavirus restrictions for August
Costa Rica
20664 views
Costa Rica
20664 views

Costa Rica announces coronavirus restrictions for August

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 29, 2020

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) on Wednesday announced the schedule for Costa Rica’s August coronavirus measures. The following measures will…

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, July 29
Costa Rica
21657 views
Costa Rica
21657 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, July 29

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 29, 2020

Costa Rica announced eight new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 133, according to official data…

Q&A: Costa Rican Consulate answers questions about airport reopening
Costa Rica
5100 views
Costa Rica
5100 views

Q&A: Costa Rican Consulate answers questions about airport reopening

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 29, 2020

The Costa Rican Consulate in Miami published answers to a series of frequently asked questions about the country's airport reopening,…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica

Costa Rica announces coronavirus restrictions for August

 - Jul 29, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on July 29, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, July 29

 - Jul 29, 2020
Takeoff from SJO
Costa Rica

Q&A: Costa Rican Consulate answers questions about airport reopening

 - Jul 29, 2020
Members of La Sele react to their loss.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica seeks to adapt to new World Cup qualifying format

 - Jul 29, 2020
A bus in Costa Rica displays an advertisement reminding citizens to wash their hands. Photo for illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Bus drivers protest to demand support through crisis in Costa Rica

 - Jul 29, 2020
Bags with equine plasma before a purification process. The plasma will be tested in coronavirus patients.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica-made plasma shown to inhibit coronavirus, ready for clinical trials: UCR

 - Jul 28, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Costa Rica announces coronavirus restrictions for August
Costa Rica
20664 views
0 20664

Costa Rica announces coronavirus restrictions for August

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 29, 2020
2
Understanding Costa Rica’s new coronavirus measures
Uncategorized
13170 views
0 13170

Understanding Costa Rica’s new coronavirus measures

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 29, 2020
3
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, July 29
Costa Rica
21657 views
0 21657

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, July 29

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 29, 2020
4
Q&A: Costa Rican Consulate answers questions about airport reopening
Costa Rica
5100 views
0 5100

Q&A: Costa Rican Consulate answers questions about airport reopening

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 29, 2020
5
Costa Rica seeks to adapt to new World Cup qualifying format
Costa Rica
3033 views
0 3033

Costa Rica seeks to adapt to new World Cup qualifying format

The Tico Times - July 29, 2020