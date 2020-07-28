Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, July 28

July 28, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on July 28, 2020

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on July 28, 2020. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica announced 10 new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 125, according to official data released Tuesday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Three-hundred and twenty-three people are hospitalized with COVID-19, matching Monday’s record high, with 53 in intensive care.

The Health Ministry has confirmed 16,344 cumulative known coronavirus cases, 503 more than Monday.

Ninety-six more people have been classified by health authorities as recovered.

Costa Rica has 12,299 known active cases and 3,920 recoveries.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 2.45 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Costa Rica coronavirus cases on July 28, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases on July 28, 2020 Tico Times graph.

Most hospitalized patients have at least one risk factor, with hypertension, diabetes, obesity and smoking being the most common.

As of Monday, the most hospitalized coronavirus patients are at the CEACO coronavirus-specific hospital (83), Hospital México (77) and San Juan de Dios Hospital (68). Sixteen people with COVID-19 are at the Trauma Hospital, which was recently retrofitted with 48 beds for these patients.

Active coronavirus cases in Costa Rica

The recent spike in cases corresponds with both an increase in testing and with a higher test-positivity rate, as shown in the below graph.

Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity through July 27, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity through July 27, 2020. Tico Times graph.

Starting July 25, Costa Rica considers some patients as cases without requiring a positive test. This only applies if a person living with someone who has tested positive begins exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

The Health Ministry’s definitions also qualify certain patients as recovered based on time rather than a negative test.

The Greater Metropolitan Area is the country’s current epicenter. Much of Costa Rica is under an Orange Alert; click here for details regarding current business and driving restrictions.

Costa Rica has processed 81,266 tests as of Monday.

The below graphic will update automatically when the Health Ministry releases detailed information on the number of tests processed and the location of new cases later this afternoon.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.

