Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Marino Ballena National Park reopens to the public

July 8, 2020
Uvita's Whale Tail at the Marino Ballena National Park.

Uvita's Whale Tail at the Marino Ballena National Park. (Andrés Madrigal / The Tico Times )

Marino Ballena National Park reopened to the public earlier this month, the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) announced.

Located in the small town of Uvita, Puntarenas, Marino Ballena National Park is best-known for its namesake: The “whale tail” beach and whale-watching tours in the Pacific Ocean waters.

Visitors to the national park must abide by protocols to minimize the risk of coronavirus transmission. SINAC has issued capacity limits, requires that guests wear masks or face shields when near others, and has implemented an online visitor log.

Marino Ballena National Park reopens as whale-watching season begins in Costa Rica. According to SINAC, July to October are the best months to see humpback whales.

Dolphins and manta rays also frequent the waters off Costa Rica’s Pacific coast.

Entrance to Marino Ballena National Park costs 1,000 colones (about $1.75) for citizens and residents, and $6 for non-resident foreigners. Due to the pandemic, the entrance fee can be paid by credit or debit card only.

The park’s beaches and trails are open during low tide from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aquatic tours are available between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Marino Ballena National Park is closed on Tuesdays until further notice.

In addition to Marino Ballena National Park, Costa Rica has reopened dozens of protected wildlife areas that comply with health guidelines.

