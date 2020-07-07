Rising star Manfred Ugalde sold to City Football Group, reports say
Costa Rican striker Manfred Ugalde is set to leave Deportivo Saprissa for a career abroad, according to multiple reports.
The 18-year-old is being sold to City Football Group, the majority owners of several soccer clubs — most notably Manchester City (English Premier League) and New York City FC (MLS).
But Ugalde is most likely to begin his international club career in Spain, Holland or Belgium, according to the ESPN report, which cites sources in Costa Rica. The same sources told ESPN that Ugalde’s transfer fee exceeds $3 million, among the highest in Costa Rican soccer history.
Saprissa has yet to comment on the news.
Ugalde scored three goals for Saprissa during the Clausura 2020, which the Tibás club won in June. In 2019, was named Best Young Player at the CONCACAF League, also won by Saprissa.
🎥 Manfred Ugalde asistió a Johan Venegas, que de cabeza puso el primero ¡#VamosMorados!
⚽️ Deportivo Saprissa 1 – 0 Grecia pic.twitter.com/WpjbveEdnh
— Deportivo Saprissa 🏠 (@SaprissaOficial) June 7, 2020
The rising star made his national team debut in February 2020, earning 12 minutes as a substitute in La Sele‘s friendly against the United States.
