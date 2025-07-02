Costa Rica Extradites David Ochy to Panama for Alleged Money Laundering

Costa Rican authorities have extradited David Ochy, a former Panamanian presidential candidate, to Panama, where he faces charges of money laundering tied to the high-profile “New Business” case. Ochy, a businessman, was escorted by Interpol agents to Juan Santamaría International Airport in Alajuela, for his transfer to Panama, marking the end of his seven-month detention in Costa Rica.

Ochy was arrested in December 2023, by the Judicial Investigation Organization (OIJ) at a residence in Guápiles, Pococí. The OIJ also raided two other locations that day: La Selva de Guácimo and a farm in Batán de Matina, where Ochy allegedly purchased a packing plant. According to Rándall Zúñiga, director of the Judicial Police, inconsistencies in Ochy’s documentation with the Civil Registry raised red flags. Initially prosecuted as a Costa Rican citizen, Ochy was later identified as a Panamanian national, prompting coordination with Panamanian authorities.

The “New Business” case centers on the 2010 purchase of Grupo Editorial Epasa, a Panamanian media company, for $40 million, allegedly using public funds misappropriated during the administration of former President Ricardo Martinelli. Martinelli, also implicated in the scandal, was sentenced to over 10 years in prison but fled to Nicaragua in February 2024 after seeking asylum. He later relocated to Colombia in May 2024 under a safe-conduct agreement.

Ochy’s legal troubles escalated after Panama’s Electoral Tribunal lifted his electoral immunity in September 2023, which he had gained as a candidate for the Realizando Metas Party. A judge then ordered a hearing and barred him from leaving Panama. By fleeing to Costa Rica, Ochy violated this restriction, earning fugitive status. Panamanian authorities are expected to detain him upon arrival, given his breach of court orders.

Investigations in Costa Rica revealed Ochy’s multimillion-dollar investments in Pococí, which authorities say don’t match his financial profile. During his arrest, Ochy reportedly tried to pass as a Costa Rican, even mimicking a local accent, but his Panamanian roots gave him away. Ochy has denied the allegations, claiming in a statement that the case is a “political trial” and urging people to research the “New Business” case online for clarity.

For Panama, Ochy’s return could shed new light on the “New Business” scandal, which continues to ripple through the country’s political and business circles. As the case unfolds, all eyes will be on Panama’s judiciary to see how Ochy’s prosecution shapes the broader fight against corruption.