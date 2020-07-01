Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica to reapply restrictions in Greater Metropolitan Area

July 1, 2020
San José pedestrians walk Avenida Central.

Before the pandemic, San José's Avenida Central was a bustling hub of pedestrian traffic. (Alberto Font/The Tico Times)

Costa Rica will apply stricter health restrictions within the Greater Metropolitan Area in response to Wednesday’s record-breaking increase in coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said.

“With respect with the 294 new cases for today, it’s logical that within the belief of this government that health comes first, this will unfortunately require us to go back on activities that had been allowed,” said Health Ministry Daniel Salas.

Wednesday’s data indicate the cantons of San José, Desamparados, Alajuelita, Alajuela and Heredia have the most active coronavirus cases in Costa Rica.

“The Greater Metropolitan Area is the epicenter of what is happening in the country,” Salas said. “We will calibrate specific measures — it won’t be for the whole country.”

Details will be announced Thursday. Measures will take effect Friday and will last “at least” a week.

Fifty-six people are hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest figure so far during the pandemic. On Wednesday afternoon, the Health Ministry announced the country’s 17th COVID-19-related death.

“The number of people with COVID-19 implicates bigger difficulties for health services and for contact tracing,” Salas said.

While the increase in Costa Rica’s active coronavirus cases correspond to more testing, the country’s test positivity rate has also risen sharply, according to health officials.

Health capacity threatened

Román Macaya, executive president of the Costa Rican Social Security System (CCSS), warned that some public-health services could be days from saturation.

Costa Rica’s coronavirus-specific hospital, CEACO, is expected to house 44 patients by Wednesday night — exactly half of its 88-bed capacity.

“We will have more than duplicated in a week,” Macaya said. “If this is exponential, and we duplicate hospitalizations each week, we could be a week from saturating CEACO.”

Patients in CEACO are hospitalized for an average of 12 days, Macaya said.

Earlier this week, the CCSS said Costa Rica’s intensive-care capacity — which doesn’t include CEACO — would be saturated within 14 days at 2,000 new weekly cases (285 per day).

‘It will be this way until there’s a vaccine’

President Carlos Alvarado said Costa Ricans should prepare for “a few more months” of the country applying or easing measures based on the pandemic response.

“There are moments when there will be opening, and there will be moments when we have to restrict,” he said. “It will be this way until there’s a vaccine, until there’s a generalized cure.

“We must adjust to this reality.”

President Alvarado alleged Costa Rica’s recent rise in cases can largely be attributed to “extracurricular” activities — that is, traced to social gatherings rather than to work.

“I know people are tired, physically and mentally,” President Alvarado said. “We need to face this together.”

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica up to 113 known cases of coronavirus; municipalities close beaches
  2. Costa Rica surpasses 200 known cases of coronavirus
  3. Costa Rica plans new economic measures as coronavirus cases reach 263
  4. Costa Rica ‘has not had an intense increase in cases,’ Health Ministry says

You may be interested

Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 1, 2020
Costa Rica
21082 views
Costa Rica
21082 views

Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 1, 2020

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 1, 2020

Costa Rica confirmed 294 new cases of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 3,753 cumulative known cases, the Health…

EU reopens to outside visitors; Costa Rica and U.S. not on list of approved countries
Latin America
1180 views
Latin America
1180 views

EU reopens to outside visitors; Costa Rica and U.S. not on list of approved countries

Chantal Valery and AFP bureaus - July 1, 2020

The European Union reopened its borders on Wednesday to visitors from 15 countries but excluded the United States, where coronavirus…

Latin America, Caribbean may see virus deaths quadruple, PAHO says
Latin America
1173 views
Latin America
1173 views

Latin America, Caribbean may see virus deaths quadruple, PAHO says

Julia BENNAROUS and AFP - July 1, 2020

The Pan American Health Organization warned Tuesday the coronavirus death toll in Latin America and the Caribbean could top 400,000…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica coronavirus cases on July 1, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 1, 2020

 - Jul 01, 2020
American Airlines planes stand on the tarmac at Miami International Airport.
Latin America

EU reopens to outside visitors; Costa Rica and U.S. not on list of approved countries

 - Jul 01, 2020
Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Latin America

Latin America, Caribbean may see virus deaths quadruple, PAHO says

 - Jul 01, 2020
Hiking El Camino de Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

How one Costa Rican non-profit responded to the tourism crisis

 - Jul 01, 2020
SJO airport Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Details: Official decree maintains Costa Rica border restrictions through August 1

 - Jun 30, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases on June 30, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus data for June 30, 2020

 - Jun 30, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Costa Rica to reapply restrictions in Greater Metropolitan Area
Costa Rica
21084 views
0 21084

Costa Rica to reapply restrictions in Greater Metropolitan Area

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 1, 2020
2
Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 1, 2020
Costa Rica
21082 views
0 21082

Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 1, 2020

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 1, 2020
3
EU reopens to outside visitors; Costa Rica and U.S. not on list of approved countries
Latin America
1180 views
0 1180

EU reopens to outside visitors; Costa Rica and U.S. not on list of approved countries

Chantal Valery and AFP bureaus - July 1, 2020
4
Latin America, Caribbean may see virus deaths quadruple, PAHO says
Latin America
1173 views
0 1173

Latin America, Caribbean may see virus deaths quadruple, PAHO says

Julia BENNAROUS and AFP - July 1, 2020
5
How one Costa Rican non-profit responded to the tourism crisis
Costa Rica
2984 views
0 2984

How one Costa Rican non-profit responded to the tourism crisis

Garry Wallace - July 1, 2020