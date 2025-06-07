Panama to Negotiate With Chiquita Workers Amid Widespread Protests

The government of Panama and workers from the Panamanian branch of U.S. banana giant Chiquita Brands will meet next Monday in an effort to reach an agreement that could end a month of protests and road blockades, a union leader announced Friday. Since April 28, workers have blocked roads in the Caribbean province of Bocas del Toro, which borders Costa Rica, in protest of a new pension law. The unrest has caused millions in losses and led to the dismissal of over 6,500 banana workers.

Chiquita employees in the region went on strike in response to a recent social security reform that eliminated health and pension benefits for workers in the sector. “It’s time to open a dialogue and listen to these humble people,” said Francisco Smith, leader of the banana workers’ union, at a press conference.



Smith said a union delegation will meet Monday in Panama City with several ministers and members of the National Assembly to seek an agreement that could bring the strike to an end. He added that the blockaded roads would be partially reopened for six hours per day, with that time increasing if progress is made in negotiations.

Smith also stated that once the law is amended, the union would begin discussions with the company about resuming operations. His comments came after Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino announced that, through Panama’s Archbishop José Domingo Ulloa, he sent a letter to Smith promising to introduce a bill—agreed upon with unions—that would restore workers’ benefits if the blockades end.

That bill “will be fast-tracked in the National Assembly” to “provide a comprehensive and peaceful solution to the major problem we face in Bocas del Toro,” said the president. Workers have remained hesitant to reopen the roads until the new legislation is passed. Meanwhile, businesses in Bocas del Toro report product and fuel shortages, and schools remain closed.

The strike—declared illegal by a labor court—has disrupted all activities in the tourism-heavy province and caused more than $75 million in losses, according to Chiquita. “It’s heartbreaking to see the damage caused by these blockades,” said President Mulino. Last Monday, Panama’s Labor Minister Jackeline Muñoz stated, “There isn’t a single worker left on Chiquita’s payroll.”