Slothy Sunday: Ending the weekend with cute sloths
Sometimes the front pages of newspapers don’t reflect the goodness that exists in the world.
That’s why each Sunday, we like to take a step back and unwind with cute pictures of sloths. Today, in honor of Toucan Rescue Ranch recovering its Instagram account after a hacking attempt, we’d like to share some of our favorite photos from their feed:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Happy Sunday! Be kind to one another.
The Toucan Rescue Ranch specializes in helping wild animals recover so that they can be reintroduced into the wild. For more information or to donate, visit the Toucan Rescue Ranch website.
