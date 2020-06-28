DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Slothy Sunday: Ending the weekend with cute sloths

June 28, 2020
Arya, a two-fingered sloth, at Toucan Rescue Ranch Costa Rica.

Arya, a two-fingered sloth, at Toucan Rescue Ranch Costa Rica. (Photo via Toucan Rescue Ranch. )

Sometimes the front pages of newspapers don’t reflect the goodness that exists in the world.

That’s why each Sunday, we like to take a step back and unwind with cute pictures of sloths. Today, in honor of Toucan Rescue Ranch recovering its Instagram account after a hacking attempt, we’d like to share some of our favorite photos from their feed:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toucan Rescue Ranch (@toucanrescueranch) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Tag a friend who could use a pick-me-up this morning. 💛🐽 Paddy the orphaned two-fingered sloth is here to remind you to smile.

A post shared by Toucan Rescue Ranch (@toucanrescueranch) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toucan Rescue Ranch (@toucanrescueranch) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toucan Rescue Ranch (@toucanrescueranch) on

Happy Sunday! Be kind to one another.

Toucan Rescue Ranch Logo The Toucan Rescue Ranch specializes in helping wild animals recover so that they can be reintroduced into the wild. For more information or to donate, visit the Toucan Rescue Ranch website.

Related posts:

  1. Slothy Sunday: What can we learn from sloths?
  2. Slothy Sunday: Looking skyward for sloths
  3. Slothy Sunday: Solitary lives
  4. Slothy Sunday: Oatmeal, a story of hope

You may be interested

Costa Rica coronavirus data for June 28, 2020
Costa Rica
21019 views
Costa Rica
21019 views

Costa Rica coronavirus data for June 28, 2020

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 28, 2020

Costa Rica confirmed 151 new cases of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 3,130 cumulative known cases, the Health…

Costa Rica announces three coronavirus deaths in less than 24 hours
Costa Rica
2519 views
Costa Rica
2519 views

Costa Rica announces three coronavirus deaths in less than 24 hours

The Tico Times - June 28, 2020

Three women died of COVID-19 in Costa Rica this weekend, bringing the country's death total due to the coronavirus pandemic…

Repatriation flights to and from Costa Rica in July
Costa Rica
1645 views
Costa Rica
1645 views

Repatriation flights to and from Costa Rica in July

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 28, 2020

The United States Embassy in Costa Rica has coordinated with Spirit Airlines and United Airlines to offer repatriation flights from…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica coronavirus cases on June 28, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus data for June 28, 2020

 - Jun 28, 2020
COVID-19 coronavirus
Costa Rica

Costa Rica announces three coronavirus deaths in less than 24 hours

 - Jun 28, 2020
Air France Boeing 777-300
Costa Rica

Repatriation flights to and from Costa Rica in July

 - Jun 28, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus data for June 27, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus data for June 27, 2020

 - Jun 27, 2020
Santa Teresa de Cóbano
Costa Rica

Costa Rica is easing measures. Here’s what’s open [updated]

 - Jun 27, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica further easing restrictions, including more beach time, in most areas

 - Jun 26, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Slothy Sunday: Ending the weekend with cute sloths
Sloth Sundays
1268 views
0 1268

Slothy Sunday: Ending the weekend with cute sloths

The Tico Times - June 28, 2020
2
Costa Rica coronavirus data for June 28, 2020
Costa Rica
21019 views
0 21019

Costa Rica coronavirus data for June 28, 2020

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 28, 2020
3
Costa Rica announces three coronavirus deaths in less than 24 hours
Costa Rica
2519 views
0 2519

Costa Rica announces three coronavirus deaths in less than 24 hours

The Tico Times - June 28, 2020
4
Repatriation flights to and from Costa Rica in July
Costa Rica
1645 views
0 1645

Repatriation flights to and from Costa Rica in July

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 28, 2020
5
Costa Rica coronavirus data for June 27, 2020
Costa Rica
21000 views
0 21000

Costa Rica coronavirus data for June 27, 2020

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 27, 2020