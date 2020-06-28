Slothy Sunday: Ending the weekend with cute sloths

Sometimes the front pages of newspapers don’t reflect the goodness that exists in the world.

That’s why each Sunday, we like to take a step back and unwind with cute pictures of sloths. Today, in honor of Toucan Rescue Ranch recovering its Instagram account after a hacking attempt, we’d like to share some of our favorite photos from their feed:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toucan Rescue Ranch (@toucanrescueranch) on Jun 28, 2020 at 6:33am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toucan Rescue Ranch (@toucanrescueranch) on May 22, 2020 at 11:45am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toucan Rescue Ranch (@toucanrescueranch) on May 15, 2020 at 2:11pm PDT

Happy Sunday! Be kind to one another.