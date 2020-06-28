  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Repatriation flights to and from Costa Rica in July

June 27, 2020
Air France Boeing 777-300

An Air France Boeing 777, which the airline often uses on its flights to Costa Rica. ((Courtesy Air France))

The United States Embassy in Costa Rica has coordinated with Spirit Airlines and United Airlines to offer repatriation flights from Juan Santamaría International Airport in late June and early July.

Despite the availability of flights to Costa Rica, remember that the country is restricting the entry of tourists until at least August 1. Similarly, anyone flying to or through the United States must possess a U.S. passport or other necessary travel documents.

Below is the information from the U.S. Embassy:

* * * *

The U.S. Embassy in San Jose and the U.S. State Department have coordinated with Spirit Airlines to offer a commercial repatriation flight from Juan Santamaria Airport (SJO) in San Jose, Costa Rica, to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida (FLL) on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.  The flight will depart SJO at 1:00pm and arrive at FLL at 6:10pm.    

United Airlines also continues to offer commercial repatriation flights from Juan Santamaria Airport (SJO) in San Jose, Costa Rica to Houston, Texas (IAH) through July 11.  These flights will take place on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday through July 11. The flights will depart SJO at 12:48pm and arrive at IAH at 5:35pm.  

These flights are open to public booking; you are encouraged to book ASAP as seats are limited. 

* * * *

In addition to the flights listed above, Air France is operating a commercial repatriation flight from the San José area to Paris on July 11. Click here for more information from the French Embassy.

* * * *

Through June 30, only Costa Rican citizens, Costa Rican residents who departed Costa Rica on or before March 24, those whose residency is in process who departed Costa Rica on or before to March 24, minor children of Costa Rican citizens, and foreign diplomats can legally enter Costa Rica.

The Costa Rican government has announced that the border restrictions for tourists will be extended until August 1. However, they have not yet clarified whether residents who left Costa Rica after March 24 will be allowed to return in July. (We expect a decree with these details will be published early next week.)

Passengers taking repatriation flights with Spirit Airlines, United Airlines and Air France will be required to wear a face mask throughout the duration of their trip.

Other than the repatriation flights, regular commercial offerings to Costa Rica have ceased.

