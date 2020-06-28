Repatriation flights to and from Costa Rica in July

The United States Embassy in Costa Rica has coordinated with Spirit Airlines and United Airlines to offer repatriation flights from Juan Santamaría International Airport in late June and early July.

Despite the availability of flights to Costa Rica, remember that the country is restricting the entry of tourists until at least August 1. Similarly, anyone flying to or through the United States must possess a U.S. passport or other necessary travel documents.

Below is the information from the U.S. Embassy:

