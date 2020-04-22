DONATE Advertise About Us TT In Print

Costa Rica dental prices: How much does dental care cost in Costa Rica?

April 22, 2020
Costa Rica has affordable dental prices

Costa Rica is among the most popular dental tourism destinations. (Via Goodness Dental.)

Costa Rica is one of the world’s most popular dental tourism destinations.

Tens of thousands of American and Canadian dental patients choose Costa Rica every year for affordable, high quality dental care. Our patient coordinators report that pricing is an important consideration for most patients. After all, why bother traveling for dental care if you can’t save money?

This article will highlight the most popular dental procedures in Costa Rica, along with average pricing for these procedures and the amount of time patients may need to complete these procedures.

Please keep in mind that these prices are averages, compiled by surveying the top clinics in Costa Rica, including Goodness Dental, ranked as the Best Dental Clinic in Costa Rica by CostaRicaDentalGuide.com and Global Clinic Rating.

Some clinics may offer lower or higher prices depending on the quality of the clinic, materials or specialists. Patients are encouraged to use this chart as a guideline, and to always choose the best dental clinic for your care. Choosing your dentist in Costa Rica or anywhere, based on cost alone will result in poor quality dental care and additional costs to repair or replace subpar work.

Costa Rica Dental Prices: Comparison Chart

Dental Procedure USA Price Costa Rica Avg. Price Duration
Dental Implants
Titanium Dental Implant $2250 USD $900 USD 1 Day
Implant/Abutment/Crown $3950 USD $1525 USD 3-5 Days
All on 4 Systems
All on 4 Implants/Fixed Zirconia Bridge/Per Arch $30,000 USD $11,500 USD 9-10 Days (Per Visit-2 Visits)
All on 4 Implants/Fixed Porcelain PFM Bridge/Per Arch $35,000 USD $12,500 USD 9-10 Days (Per Visit-2 Visits)
All on 5 Implants/Fixed Zirconia Bridge/Per Arch $34,000 USD $13,500 USD 9-10 Days (Per Visit-2 Visits)
All on 5 Implants/Fixed Porcelain PFM Bridge/Per Arch $35,000 USD $14,500 USD 9-10 Days (Per Visit-2 Visits)
All on 6 Implants/Fixed Zirconia Bridge/Per Arch $36,000 USD $15,550 USD 9-10 Days (Per Visit-2 Visits)
All on 6 Implants/Fixed Porcelain PFM Bridge/Per Arch $36,000 USD $16,550 USD 9-10 Days (Per Visit-2 Visits)
All on 8 Implants/Fixed Zirconia Bridge/Per Arch $40,000 USD $18,000 USD 9-10 Days (Per Visit-2 Visits)
All on 8 Implants/Fixed Porcelain PFM Bridge/Per Arch $40,000 USD $19,000 USD 9-10 Days (Per Visit-2 Visits)
Dental Crowns
Full Porcelain/Ceramic Crown $1250 USD $500 USD 3-5 Days
Porcelain Fused to Metal Crown (precious alloy) $1300 USD $550 USD 3-5 Days
Zirconia Crown $1600 USD $550 USD 3-5 Days
Implant Crown (including abutment) $3850 USD $850 USD 3-5 Days
Dental Veneers
Porcelain Veneer $1850 USD $500 USD 5 Days
Zirconia Veneer $1400 USD $400 USD 5 Days
Inlay/Onlay $900 USD $450 USD 1 Day
Dentures
Full Acrylic Denture (upper or lower) $1800 USD $750 USD 5 Days
Full Denture (Temporary/Removable) (upper or lower) $1500 USD $500 USD 5 Days
Partial Denture, Metal Base/Frame $1400 USD $800 USD 5 Days
Dental/Oral Surgery Procedures
Tooth Extraction (Simple) $175 USD $90 USD 1 Hour
Tooth Extraction (Surgical/Impacted) $699 USD $250 USD 1-2 Hours
Sinus Lift $4000 USD $1500 USD 1 Day
Bone Graft (Small): $1500 USD $400 USD 1 Day
Bone Graft (Large): $2000 USD $750 USD 1 Day
Root Canal $1200 USD $400 USD 1 Day
Mandibular Tori Surgery $2500 USD $450 USD 1 Day
General Dental Procedures
Oral Exam/Specialist Evaluation/ CT & Pano X-Rays $500 USD $200 USD 2 Hours
Composite Filling $202 USD $90 USD 1 Hour
Conscious IV Sedation/By Anesthesiologist (2 Hours) $2500 USD $750 USD 1 Day
Deep Cleaning, Scaling & Root Planing (per quadrant) $300 USD $140 USD 1-2 Hours

Patrick Goodness of Goodness Dental— Patrick Goodness, CEO, Goodness Dental

Goodness Dental is an American-owned dental clinic in Costa Rica.  For precise pricing and a customized treatment plan for your dental care needs, please contact the following experienced patient coordinators at Goodness Dental in Costa Rica.

  • Dr. Peter Aborn: 866-218-1036
  • Dr. Carlos Fiorito: 866-260-5196
  • Dr. Karen Yurell: 866-367-6835
  • Ana Lucia Morales, CPC: 888-256-1768

This story was sponsored by Goodness Dental.

No related posts.

You may be interested

Costa Rica using hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment
Costa Rica
3346 views
Costa Rica
3346 views

Costa Rica using hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment

Alejandro Zúñiga and AFP - April 22, 2020

Costa Rica is using hydroxychloroquine to treat patients with COVID-19, the country's medical experts confirmed. The drug's use in Costa…

Costa Rica continues downward trend of active COVID-19 cases
Costa Rica
15051 views
Costa Rica
15051 views

Costa Rica continues downward trend of active COVID-19 cases

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 21, 2020

Costa Rica confirmed seven new cases of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 669 known cases, the Health Ministry…

Trump says U.S. will halt immigration due to coronavirus
immigration
85 views
immigration
85 views

Trump says U.S. will halt immigration due to coronavirus

AFP - April 21, 2020

President Donald Trump said Monday that he would temporarily suspend immigration to the United States because of the coronavirus pandemic,…

LATEST NEWS

Search Results Web result with site links Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research researchers in a lab
Costa Rica

Costa Rica using hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment

 - Apr 22, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica continues downward trend of active COVID-19 cases

 - Apr 21, 2020
United States President Donald Trump
immigration

Trump says U.S. will halt immigration due to coronavirus

 - Apr 21, 2020
Periodontal treatments in Costa Rica
Dental Tourism

Costa Rica dental tourism: How much do periodontal treatments cost in Costa Rica?

 - Apr 21, 2020
Teletica Channel 7 news
Arts & Culture

Understanding Spanish-language media when learning about the coronavirus

 - Apr 21, 2020
Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR). Liberia, Guanacaste
Costa Rica

Costa Rica extends coronavirus border restrictions until May 15

 - Apr 20, 2020