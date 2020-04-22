Costa Rica dental prices: How much does dental care cost in Costa Rica?

Costa Rica is one of the world’s most popular dental tourism destinations.

Tens of thousands of American and Canadian dental patients choose Costa Rica every year for affordable, high quality dental care. Our patient coordinators report that pricing is an important consideration for most patients. After all, why bother traveling for dental care if you can’t save money?

This article will highlight the most popular dental procedures in Costa Rica, along with average pricing for these procedures and the amount of time patients may need to complete these procedures.

Please keep in mind that these prices are averages, compiled by surveying the top clinics in Costa Rica, including Goodness Dental, ranked as the Best Dental Clinic in Costa Rica by CostaRicaDentalGuide.com and Global Clinic Rating.

Some clinics may offer lower or higher prices depending on the quality of the clinic, materials or specialists. Patients are encouraged to use this chart as a guideline, and to always choose the best dental clinic for your care. Choosing your dentist in Costa Rica or anywhere, based on cost alone will result in poor quality dental care and additional costs to repair or replace subpar work.

Costa Rica Dental Prices: Comparison Chart

Dental Procedure USA Price Costa Rica Avg. Price Duration Dental Implants Titanium Dental Implant $2250 USD $900 USD 1 Day Implant/Abutment/Crown $3950 USD $1525 USD 3-5 Days All on 4 Systems All on 4 Implants/Fixed Zirconia Bridge/Per Arch $30,000 USD $11,500 USD 9-10 Days (Per Visit-2 Visits) All on 4 Implants/Fixed Porcelain PFM Bridge/Per Arch $35,000 USD $12,500 USD 9-10 Days (Per Visit-2 Visits) All on 5 Implants/Fixed Zirconia Bridge/Per Arch $34,000 USD $13,500 USD 9-10 Days (Per Visit-2 Visits) All on 5 Implants/Fixed Porcelain PFM Bridge/Per Arch $35,000 USD $14,500 USD 9-10 Days (Per Visit-2 Visits) All on 6 Implants/Fixed Zirconia Bridge/Per Arch $36,000 USD $15,550 USD 9-10 Days (Per Visit-2 Visits) All on 6 Implants/Fixed Porcelain PFM Bridge/Per Arch $36,000 USD $16,550 USD 9-10 Days (Per Visit-2 Visits) All on 8 Implants/Fixed Zirconia Bridge/Per Arch $40,000 USD $18,000 USD 9-10 Days (Per Visit-2 Visits) All on 8 Implants/Fixed Porcelain PFM Bridge/Per Arch $40,000 USD $19,000 USD 9-10 Days (Per Visit-2 Visits) Dental Crowns Full Porcelain/Ceramic Crown $1250 USD $500 USD 3-5 Days Porcelain Fused to Metal Crown (precious alloy) $1300 USD $550 USD 3-5 Days Zirconia Crown $1600 USD $550 USD 3-5 Days Implant Crown (including abutment) $3850 USD $850 USD 3-5 Days Dental Veneers Porcelain Veneer $1850 USD $500 USD 5 Days Zirconia Veneer $1400 USD $400 USD 5 Days Inlay/Onlay $900 USD $450 USD 1 Day Dentures Full Acrylic Denture (upper or lower) $1800 USD $750 USD 5 Days Full Denture (Temporary/Removable) (upper or lower) $1500 USD $500 USD 5 Days Partial Denture, Metal Base/Frame $1400 USD $800 USD 5 Days Dental/Oral Surgery Procedures Tooth Extraction (Simple) $175 USD $90 USD 1 Hour Tooth Extraction (Surgical/Impacted) $699 USD $250 USD 1-2 Hours Sinus Lift $4000 USD $1500 USD 1 Day Bone Graft (Small): $1500 USD $400 USD 1 Day Bone Graft (Large): $2000 USD $750 USD 1 Day Root Canal $1200 USD $400 USD 1 Day Mandibular Tori Surgery $2500 USD $450 USD 1 Day General Dental Procedures Oral Exam/Specialist Evaluation/ CT & Pano X-Rays $500 USD $200 USD 2 Hours Composite Filling $202 USD $90 USD 1 Hour Conscious IV Sedation/By Anesthesiologist (2 Hours) $2500 USD $750 USD 1 Day Deep Cleaning, Scaling & Root Planing (per quadrant) $300 USD $140 USD 1-2 Hours

