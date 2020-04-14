Costa Rica adds just six more known coronavirus cases

Costa Rica confirmed just six new cases of the novel coronavirus over the past day, totaling 618 known cases, the Health Ministry announced Tuesday afternoon.

The six new cases mark the country’s smallest day-over-day increase since March 20-21. Costa Rica has added 20 or fewer known cases in 11 of the last 12 days.

Nineteen people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — 13 of them in intensive care. The age range of patients in intensive care is from 35 to 85 years old.

Three people have died after contracting COVID-19, and 66 people have recovered — four more than Monday — meaning Costa Rica has 549 active cases.

The majority of Costa Rica’s known coronavirus cases are located in the provinces of San José and Alajuela. Below is a map of confirmed cases by canton. Click on a blue marker for more information:

Because Costa Rica doesn’t produce its own PCR-based kits, it doesn’t have the capacity to conduct large-scale COVID-19 testing, according to the Health Ministry. Costa Rica can process up to 600 tests each day.

This suggests the country has an unknown number of asymptomatic coronavirus cases, Health Minister Daniel Salas acknowledged Monday, so everyone should continue abiding by social distancing guidelines.

“People ask us, ‘Why all these measures when our emergency services aren’t saturated?'” Salas said. “We have already said this: In countries where they acted like everything was fine, in just a few days they saw a rapid rise in cases. It was like a balloon you’re holding and then let go.”

If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.

Timeline of COVID-19 in Costa Rica

March 6: Costa Rica confirms first COVID-19 case.

March 9: Costa Rica suspends mass gatherings, tells employees to work from home.

March 16: Costa Rica declares State of Emergency, restricts entry to non-citizens and non-residents. In-person teaching suspended.

March 18: Costa Rica reports first COVID-19-related death.

March 20: Costa Rica reports second COVID-19-related death. All national parks close.

March 23: Beaches and religious centers ordered to close. Nighttime driving ban announced.

March 31: Costa Rica inaugurates coronavirus-specific hospital at CENARE.

April 4-12: Costa Rica imposes significant travel restrictions during Semana Santa.

Monday marked the beginning of Costa Rica’s new nationwide driving restrictions, which will last through the end of April. Click here for full details.

Most flights to and from Costa Rica have ceased. Click here for the latest information about U.S. repatriation flights.