  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Squaremouth travel insurance button 468x106
  • Costa Rica Real Estate
  • Tico Travel Surfing
DONATE Advertise About Us TT In Print

Costa Rica installs air base on border with Nicaragua to reinforce coronavirus surveillance

April 13, 2020
King Air 250

Costa Rica's Air Surveillance Service inaugurates a King Air 250 in Alajuela on Dec. 5, 2019. (Photo via MSP.)

Costa Rica installed an air base in its northern zone to control the passage of people across the border with Nicaragua, a country that has not adopted measures against the new coronavirus, authorities reported on Friday.

The base aims to strengthen control of the 300 km border with Nicaragua, said Costa Rican vice president Epsy Campell.

“We want to reassure citizens that everything in our power is being done” to control the border area, Campbell said.

“The number of officers we regularly have at the border has multiplied by a lot and it is going to multiply a lot more. We have surveillance at strategic points in the border area,” she added.

Campbell visited the northern area together with the Public Security Minister, Michael Soto, to inspect the border control operation, at a time when there is traditionally a great movement between Costa Rica and Nicaragua.

San José has expressed its concern over the inaction of Managua regarding the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Nicaraguan government has kept its borders open and has even called for festive demonstrations and congregations — even as the rest of the world embraces social isolation.

Soto indicated that the new air base is located at the Las Tablillas border crossing, near the San Juan river, a Nicaraguan tributary that defines much of the border between the two countries.

“Costa Ricans must have a guarantee and security for the work that we are carrying out,” Soto said.

“Taking care of every meter by meter is complicated, but we are making the maximum effort,” Soto added.

According to Soto, the throughput of Nicaraguans during Semana Santa (Easter Holy Week) was less than normal for the season.

The Costa Rican government announced that it will not permit re-entry of resident foreigners who leave the country during the emergency caused by COVID-19. Residents who enter Costa Rica illegally will have their residency status canceled.

Costa Rica reports that between 400,000 and 500,000 Nicaraguans transit regularly between the two countries.

Related posts:

  1. United Nations asks Costa Rica to expedite procedures for refugee requests
  2. Migrants flowing through is likely Costa Rica’s new normal, minister says
  3. UPDATE: 10 US-bound migrants drown in southern Nicaragua
  4. VIDEO: New Costa Rican documentary explains forced Central American migration

You may be interested

Costa Rica begins new week without significant jump in COVID-19 cases
Costa Rica
12013 views
Costa Rica
12013 views

Costa Rica begins new week without significant jump in COVID-19 cases

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 13, 2020

Costa Rica has surpassed 600 total cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Monday afternoon. The country has…

Costa Rica adds 18 new coronavirus cases; seven more people recovered
Costa Rica
11821 views
Costa Rica
11821 views

Costa Rica adds 18 new coronavirus cases; seven more people recovered

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 12, 2020

Costa Rica has confirmed 595 total cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Sunday afternoon. The figure marks…

Paddy and Brad wish you a Happy Easter for Slothy Sunday
Sloth Sundays
949 views
Sloth Sundays
949 views

Paddy and Brad wish you a Happy Easter for Slothy Sunday

Zara Palmer / Toucan Rescue Ranch - April 12, 2020

Every year around March and into Easter, the Toucan Rescue Ranch starts to see a high volume of animal rescues.…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica coronavirus cases
Costa Rica

Costa Rica begins new week without significant jump in COVID-19 cases

 - Apr 13, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases
Costa Rica

Costa Rica adds 18 new coronavirus cases; seven more people recovered

 - Apr 12, 2020
Brad Bitt at Toucan Rescue Ranch
Sloth Sundays

Paddy and Brad wish you a Happy Easter for Slothy Sunday

 - Apr 12, 2020
Traffic moves past the businesses on Lindora Road.
Costa Rica

When can I drive? Breaking down Costa Rica’s new vehicular restrictions

 - Apr 11, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases
Costa Rica

Costa Rica announces health measures and vehicular restrictions to continue all month

 - Apr 11, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica celebrates Juan Santamaría Day

 - Apr 11, 2020
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!