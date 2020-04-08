Pic of the Day: A Holy Week virtual service
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Costa Rica has suspended all mass gatherings, including church and other religious services.
The lack of religious ceremonies has proven especially noteworthy during Semana Santa (Easter Holy Week), which is among the most important periods of the year for Christianity.
Father Victor Jimenez of the Our Lady of Fatima parish church in San José had a unique strategy to include the community in his Semana Santa services. Father Jimenez placed pictures of the parishioners of his church on the pews so they could symbolically and spiritually share mass during Holy Week.
How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted your life in Costa Rica? Let us know at alejandro@ticotimes.net.
You may be interested
Costa Rica registers third death due to coronavirusAlejandro Zúñiga - April 8, 2020
A 45-year-old man became the third person with COVID-19 to die in Costa Rica, the Health Ministry said Wednesday evening.…
Happy Passover from The Tico TimesTico Times - April 8, 2020
Why is Wednesday night different from all other nights? It's the start of the Jewish holiday of Passover, when people…
Costa Rica surpasses 500 known coronavirus casesAlejandro Zúñiga - April 8, 2020
Costa Rica has confirmed 502 total cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Wednesday afternoon. The figure marks…