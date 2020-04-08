  • Squaremouth travel insurance button 468x106
Pic of the Day: A Holy Week virtual service

April 8, 2020
Semana Santa 2020 Covid-19

Father Victor Jimenez, poses at the Our Lady of Fatima parish church in San Jose, on April 7, 2020 during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. ((Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP))

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Costa Rica has suspended all mass gatherings, including church and other religious services.

The lack of religious ceremonies has proven especially noteworthy during Semana Santa (Easter Holy Week), which is among the most important periods of the year for Christianity.

Father Victor Jimenez of the Our Lady of Fatima parish church in San José had a unique strategy to include the community in his Semana Santa services. Father Jimenez placed pictures of the parishioners of his church on the pews so they could symbolically and spiritually share mass during Holy Week.

How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted your life in Costa Rica? Let us know at alejandro@ticotimes.net. 

