Costa Rica extends coronavirus travel restrictions through April 30

Costa Rica has extended its entry restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic until April 30.

Through at least the end of the month, Costa Rica will deny entry to tourists and non-resident foreigners, the Public Security Ministry announced Monday. The restriction applies to the country’s ports of entry via land, air or sea.

Exceptions may be made for “humanitarian cases,” according to Public Security Minister Michael Soto, but those instances must be approved by the Immigration Administration, the Health Ministry and the Foreign Ministry.

Originally, the partial border shutdown was scheduled to end April 13.

Citizens, residents and tourists are all still allowed to leave Costa Rica. Tourists and residents (non-citizens) who leave will not be allowed to re-enter the country until at least May 1. Anyone caught entering the country illegally will have their residency status revoked, Soto said.

In addition, citizens and residents who enter Costa Rica will be assigned a mandatory 14-day quarantine by Immigration Police.

Costa Rica has confirmed 467 total cases of the novel coronavirus and two deaths through Monday, April 6.

“Costa Rica, until this moment, has not had an intense increase in cases,” said Health Minister Daniel Salas. “That’s thanks to some of the measures we’ve taken, and also thanks to the response from the public.”

Commercial flights between the United States and Costa Rica have ceased, according to the U.S. Embassy. Some airlines are planning to resume operations between the countries in early May, though that is subject to change.

The Health Ministry continues to ask citizens and residents to avoid nonessential travel and to stay home when possible.