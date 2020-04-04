News briefs: In-person learning, CONCACAF tournament suspended indefinitely

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted daily life in Costa Rica, which has declared a State of Emergency and enacted sweeping measures to slow its spread.

Here’s what you need to know today:

In-person learning suspended indefinitely

The Education Ministry announced on Thursday that schools will remain closed to in-person learning, even after Semana Santa (Easter Holy Week), due to COVID-19.

Instead, the Education Ministry (MEP) says teachers will receive training from April 13-20 in order to then offer online lessons until further notice.

“The national emergency has called us to be resilient people, to be efficient, to be creative,” said Guiselle Cruz Maduro, Minister of Education.

In addition to online learning, MEP has collaborated to produce and disseminate television programs, radio broadcasts and self-study guides for students. The agency also said it will continue to distribute food packages to students who rely on schools for their dietary needs.

More information is available at the Education Ministry’s website.

CONCACAF suspends Nations League

The CONCACAF Nations League finals scheduled to be staged in Texas in June have been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, the region’s governing body said Friday.

CONCACAF, the ruling body for football in North America, Central America and the Caribbean, said the four-team finals would take place at a date to be determined.

The finals had been scheduled for June 4 and June 7 in Houston and Dallas.

“As we continue to assess our competitions scheduled to be played in the coming months, the welfare of everyone involved in football across our region remains our first priority,” CONCACAF said in a statement.

“Given the ongoing public health situation, and following consultation with FIFA regarding the international football calendar, we have made the decision to suspend the CONCACAF Nations League Finals.”

Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico and the United States had been due to take part in the finals.

Vehicular restriction, business closures in effect

As of 5 p.m. Friday, expanded vehicular restrictions and business closures are in effect throughout Semana Santa.

Click here for full details of the vehicular restriction, or visit the La Restricción webpage for specific information based on the last digit of a vehicle’s license plate.

Many commercial businesses are closed; click here for a list of exceptions.

President Carlos Alvarado signed legislation on Friday that will increase fines for those who violate vehicle restrictions and other sanitary orders.