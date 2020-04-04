  • Tico Travel Surfing
  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Squaremouth travel insurance button 468x106
  • Costa Rica Real Estate
DONATE Advertise About Us TT In Print

News briefs: In-person learning, CONCACAF tournament suspended indefinitely

April 3, 2020
School disinfected due to COVID-19

A worker uses a spray to disinfect the Reverend Francisco Schmitz School from Coronavirus, in San Jose, Costa Rica, on March 12, 2020. Schools in Costa Rica will be closed through mid-April. ((Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP))

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted daily life in Costa Rica, which has declared a State of Emergency and enacted sweeping measures to slow its spread.

Here’s what you need to know today:

In-person learning suspended indefinitely

The Education Ministry announced on Thursday that schools will remain closed to in-person learning, even after Semana Santa (Easter Holy Week), due to COVID-19.

Instead, the Education Ministry (MEP) says teachers will receive training from April 13-20 in order to then offer online lessons until further notice.

The national emergency has called us to be resilient people, to be efficient, to be creative,” said Guiselle Cruz Maduro, Minister of Education.

In addition to online learning, MEP has collaborated to produce and disseminate television programs, radio broadcasts and self-study guides for students. The agency also said it will continue to distribute food packages to students who rely on schools for their dietary needs.

More information is available at the Education Ministry’s website.

CONCACAF suspends Nations League

The CONCACAF Nations League finals scheduled to be staged in Texas in June have been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, the region’s governing body said Friday.

CONCACAF, the ruling body for football in North America, Central America and the Caribbean, said the four-team finals would take place at a date to be determined.

The finals had been scheduled for June 4 and June 7 in Houston and Dallas.

“As we continue to assess our competitions scheduled to be played in the coming months, the welfare of everyone involved in football across our region remains our first priority,” CONCACAF said in a statement.

“Given the ongoing public health situation, and following consultation with FIFA regarding the international football calendar, we have made the decision to suspend the CONCACAF Nations League Finals.”

Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico and the United States had been due to take part in the finals.

Vehicular restriction, business closures in effect

As of 5 p.m. Friday, expanded vehicular restrictions and business closures are in effect throughout Semana Santa.

Click here for full details of the vehicular restriction, or visit the La Restricción webpage for specific information based on the last digit of a vehicle’s license plate.

Many commercial businesses are closed; click here for a list of exceptions.

President Carlos Alvarado signed legislation on Friday that will increase fines for those who violate vehicle restrictions and other sanitary orders.

Related posts:

  1. News briefs: Farmers markets may continue under new sanitary measures
  2. News briefs: Start your week with positive stories from Costa Rica
  3. News briefs: Health Ministry investigates after patient reports being denied COVID-19 testing
  4. News briefs: Banks warn against COVID-19-related scams

You may be interested

Costa Rica surpasses 400 known cases of coronavirus; 22 hospitalized, 11 recovered
Costa Rica
9175 views
Costa Rica
9175 views

Costa Rica surpasses 400 known cases of coronavirus; 22 hospitalized, 11 recovered

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 3, 2020

Costa Rica has confirmed 416 total cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Friday afternoon. The figure marks…

News briefs: Residents can leave Costa Rica without losing status
Costa Rica
2510 views
Costa Rica
2510 views

News briefs: Residents can leave Costa Rica without losing status

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 3, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted daily life in Costa Rica, which has declared a State of Emergency and enacted sweeping…

Costa Rica confirms 21 new coronavirus cases
Costa Rica
9000 views
Costa Rica
9000 views

Costa Rica confirms 21 new coronavirus cases

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 2, 2020

Costa Rica has confirmed 396 cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Thursday afternoon. The figure marks a…

LATEST NEWS

COVID-19 coronavirus
Costa Rica

Costa Rica surpasses 400 known cases of coronavirus; 22 hospitalized, 11 recovered

 - Apr 03, 2020
The Great Seal of the United States.
Costa Rica

News briefs: Residents can leave Costa Rica without losing status

 - Apr 03, 2020
President Carlos Alvarado and Daniel Salas
Costa Rica

Costa Rica confirms 21 new coronavirus cases

 - Apr 02, 2020
Phone scams
Costa Rica

News briefs: Banks warn against COVID-19-related scams

 - Apr 02, 2020
Coronavirus hospital at CENARE
Costa Rica

Costa Rica enacting strict measures during Semana Santa; country adds 28 new coronavirus cases

 - Apr 01, 2020
Health authorities discuss second suspected case of coronavirus
Costa Rica

News briefs: Health Ministry investigates after patient reports being denied COVID-19 testing

 - Apr 01, 2020
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!