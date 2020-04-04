  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica adds 19 new coronavirus cases

April 4, 2020
Health authorities discuss second suspected case of coronavirus

Health Minister Daniel Salas discusses the coronavirus crisis in Costa Rica on March 6, 2020. (Photo via the Health Ministry.)

Costa Rica has confirmed 435 total cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Saturday afternoon.

The figure marks a 19-person increase over the same time Friday.

Twenty-five people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — 13 of them in intensive care. The age range of patients in intensive care is from 24 to 85 years old.

The Costa Rican Social Security System (CCSS, or Caja) says the country has 140 intensive care beds, and about 80% are typically occupied — meaning there’s a limited capacity to respond to a sudden rise in critical COVID-19 patients.

Costa Rica coronavirus cases
Tico Times graph.

Costa Rica’s specialized center for the care of patients with coronavirus, which can accommodate low- and medium-complexity cases, is currently treating two patients.

Two elderly adults have died after contracting COVID-19, and 13 people have recovered — two more than Friday — meaning Costa Rica has 420 active cases.

The 435 total cases are located across all seven of Costa Rica’s provinces.

Below is a map of cantons with confirmed COVID-19 cases. Click on a blue marker for more information:

 

If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.

Expanded driving restrictions continue

An expanded set of measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 during Semana Santa began Friday evening.

Until April 7, a nighttime vehicular restriction will be enforced from 5 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. A nationwide daytime (5 a.m. to 5 p.m.) vehicle restriction is also in place based on the last digit of a vehicle’s license plate:

  • Plates ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, 8 are restricted on Saturday and Monday.
  • Plates ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 are restricted on Sunday and Tuesday.

Click here for more details, and visit La Restricción for specific information based on your license plate.

Violators will be fined 110,400 colones (about $190) and have their vehicle’s license plates removed.

Additionally, many commercial businesses closed starting at 5 p.m. Friday. Click here for a list of exceptions (or visit the Health Ministry for official communications).

Official COVID-19 (coronavirus) data for Costa Rica.
Official COVID-19 (coronavirus) data for Costa Rica. Via the Health Ministry.

  Coronavirus now confirmed in all seven of Costa Rica's provinces
  Costa Rica up to 177 known coronavirus cases; new driving restrictions begin tonight
  Costa Rica surpasses 300 known cases of coronavirus
  Costa Rica enacting strict measures during Semana Santa; country adds 28 new coronavirus cases

