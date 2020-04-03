Costa Rica surpasses 400 known cases of coronavirus; 22 hospitalized, 11 recovered

Costa Rica has confirmed 416 total cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Friday afternoon.

The figure marks a 20-person increase over the same time Thursday.

Twenty-two people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — 13 of them in intensive care. Costa Rica’s specialized center for the care of patients with coronavirus (CEACO), which recently opened in San José, admitted its first patient Thursday.

“It worries us that the number of hospitalized patients has continued to rise over recent days,” said Health Minister Daniel Salas.

Two elderly adults have died after contracting COVID-19, and 11 people have recovered — five more than Thursday — meaning Costa Rica has 403 active cases.

The 416 total cases are located in 54 cantons across all seven of Costa Rica’s provinces.

Below is a map of cantons with confirmed COVID-19 cases. Click on a blue marker for more information:

The Health Ministry is now recommending that anyone with coronavirus symptoms — which includes a loss of taste or smell — wear a mask, even at home. COVID-19 symptoms also include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.

Expanded driving restrictions begin tonight

A new set of measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 during Semana Santa begins tonight.

A nationwide nighttime driving restriction will be enforced starting at 5 p.m. Friday. Until April 7, the nighttime restriction will be enforced from 5 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Click here for more details, and visit La Restricción for specific information based on your license plate.

Additionally, many commercial businesses must close starting at 5 p.m. Friday. Click here for a list of exceptions (or visit the Health Ministry for official communications).