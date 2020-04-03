  • Squaremouth travel insurance button 468x106
  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Tico Travel Surfing
  • Costa Rica Real Estate
DONATE Advertise About Us TT In Print

Costa Rica surpasses 400 known cases of coronavirus; 22 hospitalized, 11 recovered

April 3, 2020
COVID-19 coronavirus

The latest updates on coronavirus in Costa Rica. (Illustration via CCSS.)

Costa Rica has confirmed 416 total cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Friday afternoon.

The figure marks a 20-person increase over the same time Thursday.

Twenty-two people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — 13 of them in intensive care. Costa Rica’s specialized center for the care of patients with coronavirus (CEACO), which recently opened in San José, admitted its first patient Thursday.

“It worries us that the number of hospitalized patients has continued to rise over recent days,” said Health Minister Daniel Salas.

Costa Rica coronavirus cases
A graph showing coronavirus cases in Costa Rica through April 2, 2020. Tico Times graph.

Two elderly adults have died after contracting COVID-19, and 11 people have recovered — five more than Thursday — meaning Costa Rica has 403 active cases.

The 416 total cases are located in 54 cantons across all seven of Costa Rica’s provinces.

Below is a map of cantons with confirmed COVID-19 cases. Click on a blue marker for more information:

The Health Ministry is now recommending that anyone with coronavirus symptoms — which includes a loss of taste or smell — wear a mask, even at home. COVID-19 symptoms also include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.

Expanded driving restrictions begin tonight

A new set of measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 during Semana Santa begins tonight.

A nationwide nighttime driving restriction will be enforced starting at 5 p.m. Friday. Until April 7, the nighttime restriction will be enforced from 5 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Click here for more details, and visit La Restricción for specific information based on your license plate.

Additionally, many commercial businesses must close starting at 5 p.m. Friday. Click here for a list of exceptions (or visit the Health Ministry for official communications).

Official COVID-19 (coronavirus) data for Costa Rica.
Official COVID-19 (coronavirus) data for Costa Rica. Via the Health Ministry.

Related posts:

  1. Coronavirus now confirmed in all seven of Costa Rica’s provinces
  2. Costa Rica up to 177 known coronavirus cases; new driving restrictions begin tonight
  3. Costa Rica surpasses 300 known cases of coronavirus
  4. Costa Rica up to 330 coronavirus cases, fourth person recovered

You may be interested

News briefs: Residents can leave Costa Rica without losing status
Costa Rica
2238 views
Costa Rica
2238 views

News briefs: Residents can leave Costa Rica without losing status

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 3, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted daily life in Costa Rica, which has declared a State of Emergency and enacted sweeping…

Costa Rica confirms 21 new coronavirus cases
Costa Rica
8971 views
Costa Rica
8971 views

Costa Rica confirms 21 new coronavirus cases

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 2, 2020

Costa Rica has confirmed 396 cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Thursday afternoon. The figure marks a…

News briefs: Banks warn against COVID-19-related scams
Costa Rica
1423 views
Costa Rica
1423 views

News briefs: Banks warn against COVID-19-related scams

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 2, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted daily life in Costa Rica, which has declared a State of Emergency and enacted sweeping…

LATEST NEWS

The Great Seal of the United States.
Costa Rica

News briefs: Residents can leave Costa Rica without losing status

 - Apr 03, 2020
President Carlos Alvarado and Daniel Salas
Costa Rica

Costa Rica confirms 21 new coronavirus cases

 - Apr 02, 2020
Phone scams
Costa Rica

News briefs: Banks warn against COVID-19-related scams

 - Apr 02, 2020
Coronavirus hospital at CENARE
Costa Rica

Costa Rica enacting strict measures during Semana Santa; country adds 28 new coronavirus cases

 - Apr 01, 2020
Health authorities discuss second suspected case of coronavirus
Costa Rica

News briefs: Health Ministry investigates after patient reports being denied COVID-19 testing

 - Apr 01, 2020
Updated map of Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Startled researchers discover Costa Rica is, in fact, an island

 - Apr 01, 2020
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!