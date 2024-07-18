Hate Speech and Political Polarization Threaten Costa Rica’s Free Press

Freedom of speech and press freedom in Costa Rica have significantly weakened due to factors such as disinformation, hate speech, political polarization, and the abusive use of power, as revealed by the IV Report on Freedom of Expression in Costa Rica from the University of Costa Rica (UCR).

The report highlights a noticeable decline in protections for journalistic work over the past two years. Despite this, the country’s democratic institutions continue to function as essential safeguards for these constitutional freedoms.

Citizens have increasingly lost trust in traditional media, attributing blame to President Rodrigo Chaves for his conformist rhetoric, frequent attacks on journalists and media outlets, and disparaging remarks directed at them.

“The erosion of press freedom guarantees over the past two years is attributed to President Rodrigo Chaves’ systematic targeting of journalists and media outlets, declining public confidence in the media, and escalating levels of online violence,” the report states.

The report also underscores Costa Rica’s decline in international press freedom rankings and highlights a rise in complaints from journalists facing attacks in their line of work.

Another critical finding is that respondents surveyed by the Program for Freedom of Expression and the Right to Information (PROLEDI) indicated widespread perceptions of censorship and limitations on free expression in Costa Rica, signaling a perilous state for freedom of expression.

“While 96% of respondents acknowledge freedom of expression as a fundamental right, 65.58% expressed concerns about its current jeopardy, with 53% reporting instances of censorship or restrictions on free expression,” the report reveals.

The study delves into the escalating trend of digital hate speech, reporting a collection of 1,405,668 hate speech and discriminatory messages in Costa Rica by July 2023. This represents a 50% increase from 2022 and a threefold rise since the study’s inception in 2021.

The study identifies politics, national issues, xenophobia, and gender as the primary catalysts for hate speech, with hate messages predominantly targeting political figures, accounting for 57% of total incidents. Notably, attacks against journalists and media have risen significantly, constituting 43% of reported incidents—an alarming 231% increase compared to the previous year.