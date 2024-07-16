Tragic Plane Crash in Costa Rica Claims Two Lives

Costa Rican authorities reported that a small plane crashed and burst into flames near Corcovado National Park in the Osa Peninsula. The Red Cross stated they received a report of a small plane experiencing problems during takeoff, and personnel were immediately mobilized to the area to address the emergency.

The crashed aircraft is a black, six-passenger Piper Seneca, registration TI-API. Preliminary reports from local residents indicate that the aircraft was mainly used for tourism purposes.

“There was an explosion because, apparently, the plane was flying very low and experienced engine problems. When several park officials went out to see what had happened, they saw smoke near a landing strip,” commented one of Corcovado’s park rangers.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation confirmed the death of the two people traveling in the aircraft. Marcos Castillo, director of Civil Aviation, also mentioned that a special team was headed to the site for the corresponding investigations.

“The aircraft accident occurred at the Carate airstrip in the South Zone. It was carrying two occupants, and the Red Cross informed us that they are deceased. A team of investigators from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation is at the scene of the accident to begin the corresponding investigations,” he said.

The Costa Rican Red Cross press office revealed that when the first rescue unit arrived at the airstrip, it observed an active fire and charred human remains. Given the terrain’s difficulty, the emergency is being handled by personnel from the Red Cross, Fire Department, and Police Force.

“This area is about two hours from the Puerto Jiménez station and is difficult to access due to the gravel road,” said Hector Chaves, director of the Fire Department. Authorities are expected to provide a more comprehensive report in the coming hours.