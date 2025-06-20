Panama Vows Constitutional Action Amid Worsening Bocas del Toro Unrest

Panama’s President José Raúl Mulino announced Thursday that he will take “constitutional measures” to stop the wave of protests and road blockades affecting the Caribbean province of Bocas del Toro for more than a month. The measures—unspecified for now—will be announced after a Cabinet meeting on Friday at 2:00 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT), according to a brief message from the president on his X account.

The protests have resulted in one death, more than 50 arrests, and at least 30 injuries, including several police officers, according to official figures. “We’ve been dealing with this for almost 60 days,” said Deputy Security Minister Luis Felipe Icaza during a press conference earlier in the day, stressing the need to clear the blockades in Bocas del Toro.

Mulino’s announcement follows renewed clashes between protesters and police in the province, where around 1,300 officers have been trying since Saturday to reopen several roads blocked by demonstrators. Protesters have erected barricades at over 40 locations using tree trunks to block traffic and confront police forces.

On Thursday, major incidents occurred in the town of Changuinola, where masked individuals partially set fire to a baseball stadium, authorities confirmed. Additionally, “vandals seized control of the airport facilities,” from which “they stole rental company vehicles and various office items,” police said in a statement.

An office and a warehouse containing fertilizer, manure, and other supplies belonging to the U.S.-based banana company Chiquita Brands were also looted. Police officers have clashed with demonstrators using tear gas, while protesters responded with blunt objects.

“Criminal elements and troublemakers are being allowed into the roadblock areas,” said Deputy Police Director Jorge Domínguez. Since April 28, Mulino’s government has faced violent protests in Bocas del Toro in opposition to a pension reform law that had already been passed following pressure from the banana workers’ union.

Until last week, banana workers led the protests, but after reaching a deal with the government, other groups who also feel impacted by the reform are now demanding the full repeal of the law. Opponents say the reform raises the retirement age and privatizes the pension system, which the government denies. The situation has led to shortages in the region and millions in losses.