Panama Police Clash with Protesters Over Pension Reform Near Costa Rica Border

Panama Protest Bocas Del Toro
(Photo by MAURICIO VALENZUELA / AFP)

Police and protesters clashed in Panama on Saturday during an operation to clear a highway near the Costa Rican border, where teachers and Indigenous groups are protesting against a pension reform. President José Raúl Mulino’s government, which in previous weeks dealt with road closures led by banana workers, launched Operation “Omega” with the goal of “restoring free transit” in the tourist province of Bocas del Toro.

“With determination and respect for the law, the recovery of blocked roads is progressing,” said the Ministry of Public Security on the social network X. Police announced on the same platform that “15 people were detained” for “disturbing public order” during the roadblocks.

During the operation, riot police removed stones, trees, and even cars that were obstructing various roads in Bocas del Toro. Protesters responded by throwing stones at the officers, who used tear gas to disperse the crowds. So far, authorities have not provided additional details about the operation, though police reported seizing firebombs and abandoned machetes.

Panamanian media reported, without specifying numbers, that pedestrians were injured after being struck by rocks thrown during the clashes. The road closures are primarily led by teachers’ and Indigenous organizations who oppose the pension reform, fearing privatization.

On Wednesday, workers from U.S.-based banana company Chiquita Brands in Panama ended their protest and road blockades, which had been in place since April 28, due to a pension reform that removed some of their benefits. The company ceased operations and laid off more than 6,500 workers from its Changuinola plant in Bocas del Toro. Chiquita claimed the strike caused more than $75 million in losses.

On Friday, the National Assembly approved a new labor regime that restores benefits for banana workers.

